Upgrade for Elders in Winton

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
February 7 2024 - 4:00pm
Elders Queensland general manager Lisa Hewitt said the company will officially open its expanded presence in Winton on February. 22, 2024. Picture: Supplied
While some businesses are quitting rural and regional Queensland towns, Elders has announced it will continue to expand its presence around the state as it celebrates its 185th year of operation.

