Upgrade for Elders in Winton

While some businesses are quitting rural and regional Queensland towns, Elders has announced it will continue to expand its presence around the state as it celebrates its 185th year of operation.
Elders Queensland general manager Lisa Hewitt said the new Winton office which will officially open on February 22 was a good example of their commitment to local agricultural communities.
"Elders is deeply rooted to outback Queensland," she said.
"But also we are really mindful we can't rely on this with customers, we need to keep reinvesting in what we offer.
"So it's fitting we continue to support their communities in regional and remote Queensland."
Meanwhile, while Ms Hewitt said they are not ready to announce the identity of Winton's new branch manager, staff and customers had received significant support from within the company.
She said during the official celebrations, it will be "business as usual" at Winton with the services offered including insurance, rural products, livestock, real estate and financial services.
"Elders staff from around the area are heavily supporting the Winton branch team with their expertise," she said.
"We have had people from our different business units go out there and share their knowledge."
The expanded Winton branch is the latest in a number of Elders offices opening or being expanded around the state, including Cunnamulla which opened early 2023,, Murgon in July, a larger branch in Roma in August and Wandoan in November.
It is understood the Mackay branch will also be refurbished this year.
"We recently acquired Smith & Elliot in Townsville," Ms Hewitt said.
"This is now known as Elders Smith & Elliot Townsville."
Ms Hewitt said the Townsville acquisition complemented Elders growth strategy to expand its real estate and rural services footprint to better service their customer base.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
