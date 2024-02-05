All eyes on the Nutrien Classic

The highly anticipated 17th Annual Nutrien Classic Sale, Campdraft and Challenge program started last Friday, attracting record nominations for the campdraft and challenge and 657 horses catalogued.
The 10-day equine bonanza now features as the largest performance horse sale in the southern hemisphere, offering the most sought after genetics in the world.
Before this year's sale, the Nutrien Equine team acknowledged the extraordinary sires that have grossed over $1 million in progeny sales through the classic sale format since the sale's inception.
Leading the top priced sires progeny list was Hazelwood Conman owned by Terry and Christine Hall, Goondiwindi, having sold over $9.9 million, with four of his progeny having won the Classic Campdraft including the inaugural winner 2009 Hazelwood Con Air, 2014 Bar None Confession, 2015 Bulla Tambourine, 2019 Nashville Nightman, and two of his progeny have won the Open Campdraft including Kneipps Conray in 2014 and 2023 Durkins Jewel.
Progeny of Richard Bull's highly decorated stallion Acres Destiny have sold for over $6.5 million, with his progeny having taken out three Classic Campdrafts, two Open Draft winners, two Stallion Shootout Winners and one Challenge winner.
Metallic Cat could be described as the standout sire of this decade with great interest in his progeny that have fetched over $3.9 million. Other highly decorated stallions marking over $1 million in progeny sales include One Stylish Pepto $3m, Donell Park Seligman Spin $2.3m, One More Playboy $2.5m, R.S Chisum $2.6m, One Moore Daddy $2.1m, Binnia Impressive Destiny $1.7m, Bonlac Gigolo $1.5m, Times Up $1.3m, Smooth As A Cat $1.3m, Hard Hat Henry $1.2m, Peptos Stylish Oak $1.1m, Millionic Chic $1.2m, EB S Phalaris $1.1m and Wallabah Excel $1m.
Queensland competitors are leading the way after the first round of competitions have been concluded. Formerly from Glenmorgan, Jack Hayes riding Waderman holds the lead in the 4CYTE/Charlie Maher Memorial Young Guns competition with 91 points. Thirty-three finalists will line up in the Young Guns Competition with scores of 88 points and above contesting the final on Wednesday this week.
After the first round of the Martins Stock Haulage Open, Will Durkin riding Hazelwood Conspiracy holds the lead with 92 points, with seven competitors sitting one point behind. 207 competitors have progressed on to the second round of the Open.
From a field of 381 first round starters, 32 competitors have progressed to the final of the Nutrien Classic Campdraft to be held this Thursday night, with Ben Hall holding the lead riding Yalatta Parks Belle with 178 points. Queensland competitors hold the top five scores going into the decider.
Sale pre-works starts on Tuesday with the sale from Thursday to Sunday. The event is being livestreamed and the auction is to be interfaced with the AuctionsPlus platform.
From humble beginnings in 2008, the inaugural Landmark Classic Sale was held at the Tamworth Showgrounds with 129 horses catalogued. Lot one that year was Heathfield Cascade on account of the late Geoff Elliot, Reo Park, Loomberah, Tamworth, and was purchased by Codie Law for $3500. The final breakdown from the 2008 inaugural Landmark Classic Sale saw 115 horses auctioned, 105 sold with 91 per cent clearance to average $10,710.
Last year, the 2023 Nutrien Classic average sale price was $32,671 and recorded an 89.52pc clearance rate. With the Australian Performance Horse Industry experiencing a revitalised following, there will be much anticipation for this year's sale results.
A full wrap up from the Nutrien Classic Sale will feature in next week's QCL and campdraft and challenge results will be available from the QCL digital platform later this week.
