Young cook's sweet show success

He may be only 10 but Dalveen's Dierks Mitchell has proven he can outcook professional pastry chefs after major wins at the Stanthorpe Show on the weekend.
Dierks claimed two first prizes in the open division for his coconut ice and rocky road.
Then in the junior division he claimed first for his brownies, second for his party biscuits and took out the junior cookery award for children aged 11 and under.
Dierks' father Jamie Mitchell said they were very happy for Dierks especially as some of his results were very unexpected.
"The biggest shock was the prizes he got for his coconut ice and rocky road, both from the open division where Dierks was competing against all of the entrants," he said.
"The person that got second for coconut ice is a professional pastry chef.
"People were coming up to him at the show congratulating him...he is the coconut iceman, the boy who took on Goliath."
Dierks has been interested in cooking from around age five, gradually increasing his skills and confidence in the kitchen ever since.
"I liked watching Mum cooking," he said.
"My favourite part is eating the food I've cooked and sharing it with my family.
"I hadn't cooked coconut ice before but wanted to try and make it for the show and see how I went."
Jamie said that Dierks used to watch cooking shows and wants to be a chef but had also expressed interest in being a dairy farmer so that he has milk to cook with.
"They've hand raised two dairy cows at home, which Dierks wants to start milking and make cheese and yoghurt from," he said.
"Dierks told us he wants to be able to cook his own food when he moves out of home."
The Mitchell family have four children who are all home schooled.
Jamie said as parents they liked to see what their children were interested in and help to encourage their passions.
"All four children like cooking, but not as much as Dierks does," he said.
Dierks was excited to receive the awards for his cooking at the show and has plans to enter next year.
