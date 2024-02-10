The proposed new income tax cuts

The government has announced proposed changes to the already legislated stage 3 tax cuts commencing on July 1 this year.
In a media release on Thursday January 25, the government stated that these changes are "designed to provide bigger tax cuts for middle Australia to help with cost-of-living, while making our tax system fairer".
It is important to note that these changes are proposed only at this stage and have not yet been legislated.
The stage 3 tax cuts were part of the former government's seven-year personal income tax plan announced in the 2018-19 Federal Budget. These measures were subsequently legislated and further revised in subsequent years.
The announced changes, effective from July 1 if legislated, will:
It is important to note that Medicare levy remains payable based on taxable income.
Compared to the stage 3 tax cuts which are legislated to start from July 1, the government's proposed tax changes from July 1 would provide a higher tax cut to individual taxpayers with taxable income of about $146,500 or less.
Those with taxable income between $45,000 and $135,000 would receive an extra $804 in tax cuts under the proposal.
Taxpayers with taxable income of more than about $146,500 would receive a lower tax cut from July 1 under the proposed changes.
The maximum tax cut would also be about halved (from $9075 to $4529) under the proposal, with the maximum tax cut applying where taxable income is $190,000 or more.
The above changes relate directly to non primary production income.
If your income is under the primary production averaging rules, these changes will have an effect over the next five years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.