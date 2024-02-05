Shuttered washdown facilities costing rural businesses thousands

Shuttered washdown facilities, with no reopening dates in sight, are costing local businesses thousands and leaving rural towns without adequate weed and seed mitigation.
Mundubbera in the North Burnett has grappled with the closure of its facility for the last nine months, while Duaringa in the Central Highlands has faced an eight month closure.
Beryl Cross, co-owner of Mundubbera's Cross Livestock Express, said her family business was losing time and money having to travel to Eidsvold to carry out washdowns.
"We've got cattle crates that have to be washed out once or twice a week and we've got to run to Eidsvold and that's about 40km from here," she said.
"It's costing us $80 or more per vehicle in fuel and we've got two that need to be done."
Ms Cross said they previously didn't have to pay for water in Mundubbera, but were now being charged $66 per hour, with each washdown taking three to four hours.
Ms Cross also raised the possibility of getting stuck behind other trucks, with congestion sometimes leading to late-nights after a full day of work. She explained this could lead to problems with worker fatigue.
"It's either you stay there and wait or you turn around and come back again," she said.
Ms Cross said she had contacted council to get an answer on when the facilities would be back up and running, but so far she'd been left in the dark.
"I rang them up and was told I'd get a letter a week to keep me up to date. Well I haven't had any letters at all and I can't get a straight answer from anyone," she said.
The Mundubbera facility was closed in April last year by North Burnett Regional Council after an audit revealed the site failed to comply with several regulations, including that wastewater was running into the Burnett River during rain events.
At the time, council chief executive Margot Stork said it was unclear how long the facility would remain closed while council explored remedial action and alternative options. She said council would provide information to the community as it came to hand.
Queensland Country Life contacted NBRC to indicate if and when the facility would reopen and the reason for the delay, but had not yet received a response at the time of publishing.
Similarly, the Duaringa facility was closed by Central Highlands Regional Council in May last year due to vandalism.
A council spokesperson said the facility would be reopened, subject to contractor and material availability.
"It has been very difficult to source spare parts and contractors into regional areas," the spokesperson said.
"Given the extent of the damage, council is in the process of installing a different, more user-friendly system that operates with any credit or debit card rather than coin operation.
"This will require electrical and plumbing installation as well, which will be completed when contractors and the system are available."
The lack of clarity around reopening timelines has raised concerns about the spread of weed and seed.
James Wetzler, whose company does spraying and weed and seed certifications described the closure of Duaringa as a headache that was ultimately costing landholders.
His business depot is situated in Marmor, about 40km south of Rockhampton, with his closest washdown facility near Gladstone.
He travels extensively for work, doing spraying and certifications throughout Queensland for contractors, energy and resource companies, and landholders.
He indicated that while energy or mining companies might be able to absorb the additional costs of having to travel longer distances to washdown facilities, small business contractors would have to pass the buck.
He said those costs would ultimately be passed onto landholders who were trying to do the right thing and uphold their biosecirty management plans.
"It all adds to the cost; the landholder doesn't want a vehicle showing up that's not clean so it is paramount they have a proper washdown facility close to their property," he said.
As a contract sprayer, he understood extra costs could keep piling up if noxious weeds or seeds were transported onto a landholder's property.
"After 22 years in this field, witnessing the damage to landowners and properties, I wish lantana, rubber vine, and all these weeds would vanish completely. Not from a contractor's perspective, but from the standpoint of landholders," he said.
"I've seen landowners almost in tears who have just about given up on weed control.
"You're dealing with people's livelihoods."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.