Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Qld scientist uses satellites to assess drought impact and water extraction

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
February 5 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satellites like the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment have enabled the monitoring of freshwater changes, including groundwater.Picture: Illustration of GRACE-FO orbiting Earth, Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
Satellites like the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment have enabled the monitoring of freshwater changes, including groundwater.Picture: Illustration of GRACE-FO orbiting Earth, Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech

A researcher from a leading Queensland university is using big data from satellites to assess the impacts of droughts and water extraction on groundwater resources in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.