Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Body found in search for missing Jundah man

February 5 2024 - 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released an update on the missing 74-year-old Jundah man.
Police have released an update on the missing 74-year-old Jundah man.

Police have located the body of a missing 74-year-old man, who was missing from Jundah since January 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.