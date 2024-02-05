Body found in search for missing Jundah man

Police have located the body of a missing 74-year-old man, who was missing from Jundah since January 21.
The Jundah man last made contact with those known to him on Sunday, January 21, but hadn't been heard from since.
Police divers located a vehicle in a dam on Sunday night, which belonged to the missing man.
Following extensive search, the man's body was located several kilometres from the vehicle.
Preliminary information from police indicate the man had run into trouble with his vehicle and travelled on foot to seek help.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
