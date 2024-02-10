Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Food security at heart of new AgForce campaign

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
February 10 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food security at heart of new AgForce campaign
Food security at heart of new AgForce campaign

For generations now, Australians have enjoyed something much of the rest of the world envies. That is, fresh, locally grown, and healthy food that is available seven days a week, 365 days a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.