Rain reduced yarding at Emerald

Combined agents yarded a small rain reduced yarding of 455 head at Emerald on Thursday.
The yarding consisted of 200 good quality local prime cattle and the balance was made up of light plainer quality weaners from northern areas of the state.
Cattle were mainly drawn from Emerald, Alpha, Clermont and some weaner heifers and steers from north of Charters Towers.
Steers over 550kg topped at 322c/kg to average 305c/kg. Steers 500-550kg topped at 315c/kg to average 311c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 336c/kg to average 294c/kg. Steers under 200kg topped at 444c/kg to average 388c/kg.
Heifers over 400kg topped at 323c/kg to average 289c/kg. Heifers 350-400kg topped 319c/kg to average 295c/kg. Weaner heifers 200-280kg topped at 334c/kg to average 302c/kg.
Cows over 520kg topped at 288c/kg to average 274c/kg.
Bulls over 600kg topped at 290c/kg to average 281c/kg.
The Salmond family, Lestree Downs, Clermont, sold Brahman steers to 316c/kg and $1905. The Goodwin family, Cremorne, Aplha, sold Brahman steers to 312c/kg and $2060.
The Heelan family, Pasha, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster heifers 304c/kg and $1134. The Ramsay family, Relaine, Emerald, sold a Brangus steer 305c/kg and $2075.
