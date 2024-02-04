Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Atkins Cattle Company's future breeders sell for a premium on AuctionsPlus

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 4 2024 - 8:17pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large line of 119 non-station-mated future breeders from Taroom sold for a premium on AuctionsPlus, last Friday. Picture: Carl Warren
A large line of 119 non-station-mated future breeders from Taroom sold for a premium on AuctionsPlus, last Friday. Picture: Carl Warren

Four decks of future Santa Gertrudis breeders achieved the equivalent of 40 to 90 cents above market average last Friday, when they sold for a premium price on online cattle market place, AuctionsPlus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.