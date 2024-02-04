Atkins Cattle Company's future breeders sell for a premium on AuctionsPlus

Four decks of future Santa Gertrudis breeders achieved the equivalent of 40 to 90 cents above market average last Friday, when they sold for a premium price on online cattle market place, AuctionsPlus.
The 119 head line was offered by the Atkins family of Atkins Cattle Company, Taroom.
The majority of the heifers offloaded were Santa Gertrudis, with some lines crossed with Droughtmaster, Shorthorn, Angus and Charolais.
Their ages ranged from 10 - 13 months and they also boasted an average weight of 343.1 kilograms.
The future breeders sold for 411c/kg (758.9c/kg dressed) to return $1410 per head via AuctionsPlus on February 2, to undisclosed buyers.
Handling the marketing of the heifers was Top X livestock agent Carl Warren, Roma, who said the heifers were of exceptional quality and would be an asset to anyone's herd.
"The heifers which Atkins Cattle Company presents always sell for a premium," Mr Warren said.
"They have achieved the equivalent of 40 to 90 cents / kg above the AuctionsPlus average for the sale.
"They presented an article that was uniform in size and type and in today's cross breeding world, finding a straight line of heifers, especially Santa heifers, is a pretty tough task."
Mr Warren said the heifers weighed into a very tight 34 kg bracket.
"These heifers would definitely be an asset to anyone's herd, or as heavier feeder weights," he said.
"Bred to perform with the vendors purchasing Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis bulls for many years with focus on purchasing polled bulls."
In total, Atkins Cattle Company offloaded 551 heifers, mostly Santa Gertrudis, via AuctionsPlus.
The offering included 338 head of heifers, which averaged 360 kg and made 373 - 375c/kg, to return $1450/hd.
While 94 backgrounder heifers, averaging 306 kg, made 384c/kg to return $1175/hd.
Mr Warren said this wasn't an unusual sale for Atkins Cattle Company, as they have done this in recent years.
"Their heifers usually find their way to a breeder operation, but they also perform exceptionally well into a feeder market," he said.
"The Spion Kop heifers have been placed across western Queensland to Victoria in past and present sales."
Mr Warren said heifer have represented some of the best value for money in recent weeks.
"In the past six weeks, we have seen more heifers entering feedlots while feeder steers have been harder to source and the return on investment tightening," he said.
