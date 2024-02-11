The difference between sexes when packing

Our house has gone through the start of year doldrums again, with boarding school kicking in, new jobs beckoning offspring and yet again the sudden realisation that despite everyone's desire to pick up poddies while they're home, you're left holding the (baby) bottle when they all clear out again.
You're also left feeding the chooks, collecting the eggs, mowing the lawn, hanging the washing.....
The girl's years of returning to school were (in retrospect) pretty hassle-free. They packed almost everything they owned, I nagged them about naming anything I hadn't already done, we'd pack the car to the gunwales and off we'd go.
The boy on the other hand, assures me he has everything, it's all labelled, he needs no new clothes. 'What about the clothes you can't take back because they are too small and/or worn out?' There is a minor scuffle while I return threadbare favourites to the wardrobe and then outrage (on my side) when I find half the necessary uniform items still bundled in the bottom of said wardrobe.
Shoes are another contentious issue. What could possibly be the problem with going back to school with joggers that have given up the battle of trying to keep his growing feet contained?
I add a shop visit to the list, much to his disgust, but in the end he gets dropped off with all the essentials. A couple of hours later I get a message.....'I can't find my wallet'. What I don't get is another message when he does find his wallet.
Despite how it may sound, boarding school has taught my kids something about being self-reliant, as well as how to rub along with a wide range of personality types.
It gave them opportunities that were not available to them where we live. They found friends of a similar age, tried sports and musical instruments, part-time jobs, Cadets, Auslan, and had access to city driving lessons.
Apparently driving around the paddock from a young age may make you good at gear changing, tyre changing and tree changing (from upright to flat), but it doesn't really ready you for parallel parking, peak hour traffic and pedestrians.
Boarding school costs a lot, emotionally, financially and in terms of family time, but I think there are also many benefits for our kids. If you're a first time student or parent battling the homesickness or the loneliness, hang in there, it's tough but it will improve.
- Wendy Sheehan, rangelands grazier
