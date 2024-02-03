Young cowboy Jack Jones shines in the bright lights of Las Vegas

A young cowboy from the Katherine region has starred on the world stage, riding in the Junior World Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas in the United States.
One of more than 800 contestants from across the globe who gathered in Nevada over ten days this December, Jack Jones competed for more than $1 million in combined cash and prize payouts in his quest to claim a coveted Montana Silversmiths championship buckle.
After breaking his femur at a rodeo in March this year, the young cowboy was forced to hang up his chaps for half a year, only returning to the gruelling sport three months ago.
"The sport means a lot to me," he said. "It's my life.
"I want to be World Champion, so I'll keep working towards that."
The young rider, who has been competing for seven years, said his inspiration was local competitor Kelly Daley whom he met when he was younger.
"He helped me a lot and still does," Jack said. "I just really loved riding."
Competing in the World Final Mini Bull Ride for 12 to 13-year-olds, Jack - speaking exclusively to the Katherine Times from Las Vegas - said he felt like he had achieved something he's always wanted to do, but his focus wasn't on the glitz and glamour of the world stage.
"I don't think about where I am," he said. "I just concentrate on my bull."
With 77 points the young cowboy came third in his first ride, but overall just missed the top ten who progressed into the last round.
Out of about 40 competitors in his division, he placed 11th, supported by his family in the US and the Katherine community back home.
"An amazing achievement," his mother Christina said. "It is amazing being in Vegas at the Yeti Junior World Finals watching him compete on a world stage. Milton and I are so proud of him."
The family were stars of hit reality show 'Keeping Up with the Joneses', filmed at Milton and Christina Jones' Coolibah Station near Timber Creek, and aired between 2010 and 2011.
