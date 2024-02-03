Channel Country exhibition opens at Charleville

Charleville locals turned out for the opening of a new exhibition at the town's Mulga Lands Art Gallery recently.
The exhibition titled Bury Me at Tartulla Hill is by Wangkumarra artist Hope Ebsworth and will be running until March 3.
The pieces tell the story of the Wangkumarra people and their traditional lands around Cooper Creek and the Channel Country.
The Mulga Lands Gallery opened in September 2018 and was built in partnership with the community, council and the urban design students and staff at Griffith University.
Entry is free.
