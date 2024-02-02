Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sunshine and smiles at the Stanthorpe show: see who was there

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated February 2 2024 - 11:07pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Kelly Mason

The sun and crowds were out at the Stanthorpe show on Friday, kicking off the Queensland agricultural show season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.