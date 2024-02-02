Sunshine and smiles at the Stanthorpe show: see who was there

The sun and crowds were out at the Stanthorpe show on Friday, kicking off the Queensland agricultural show season.
There was something for everyone with stalls, exhibitions and culinary delights showcasing the region's rich array of produce and talent.
Along with the sideshow fun, families were entertained by magic shows, circus performances, racing pigs, hula hoops and balloon twisting.
Cooking and fruit and vegetable exhibits remained a staple favourite.
The Ringmaster's cafe was popular, with volunteers working hard to serve the hungry masses.
Amongst the grape vines, the wine, beer and Italian home preserves drew the afternoon crowd.
The traditional beef cattle and prime lamb judging impressive results across the board.
The show will run for two more days, closing on Sunday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.