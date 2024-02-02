Ky Hamilton sidelined with injury

World champion bull rider Ky Hamilton will have to sit out a significant portion of the regular rodeo season in the US.
The cowboy from Mackay, who battled through a list of injuries to claim his inaugural Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riding world championship in Las Vegas last December, has another setback to overcome in 2024.
He told the ProRodeo Sports News outlet he'd suffered a labrum tear in his right shoulder that will require surgery and a lengthy recovery time.
The injury originally occurred at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver on January 18.
"My shoulder came out in Denver and then it came out again on me in Fort Worth," the 23-year-old cowboy said. "I have a torn labrum and the ball on my joint is a little messed up and dented. So, I have to have it fixed. If I don't have surgery, it's just going to keep coming out on me."
His most notable injury last year took place in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when, to cement his world championship, he got off his hospital bed and rode not one but two bulls, 16 hours after losing consciousness and being flung like a rag doll off the bull he was on, breaking a rib in the process.
Ky is 16th in the PRCA | RAM world standings with $14,076 earned so far in 2024.
Montana's Creek Young is leading in the bull riding section with $29.803.
Ky said the injury will require him to miss a majority of the regular rodeo season, but he's not giving up hope on making a return trip to the Wrangler NFR this December.
"I'm going in to get surgery on February 21 and they say it'll be a six-month recovery after that," he said. "I think I'll still have enough time to make the finals. The injury bug is just part of it. If you want to play the game, you have to take the pain."
