Labor gives UNESCO the latest Great Barrier Reef report card

Getting tough on what it calls high-risk fishing practices, improving water quality and managing climate change threats are the key methods the state and federal governments have advised the UNESCO World Heritage Centre are how Australia is better protecting and restoring the Great Barrier Reef.
Government investment in the GBR so far has included $1.2 billion from the federal government while the state government has invested more than $1 billion.
To mark World Wetlands Day on February 2, Australian Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek, Special Envoy for the Great Barrier Reef Senator Nita Green and Queensland Environment and Great Barrier Reef Minister Leanne Linard released a new strategy to better protect and restore wetlands in the Great Barrier Reef.
The trio said the joint update on the implementation of commitments Australia made to UNESCO in May 2023 includes new protection measures to safeguard the GBR World Heritage Area including improving water quality, ensuring sustainable fishing fishing and mitigating climate change impacts.
They said Australia will continue to engage constructively with UNESCO, the World Heritage Advisory Bodies and the Committee on the long-term health of the Reef.
"The Reef is one of the best managed World Heritage properties globally, and its management is underpinned by the latest science, world-leading marine park management and strong partnerships, including with Traditional Owners.
"Wetlands are one of the secret weapons to help protect the Great Barrier Reef, they help improve water quality, reduce pollution and provide a home for iconic animals like dugongs and turtles," Ms Plibersek said.
"Of course, they are also key to our fight against climate change - wetlands cover around six to nine per cent of the Earth's surface and store a huge 35 pc of global terrestrial carbon.
"Unfortunately, wetlands in the Great Barrier Reef catchment have decreased by over 50 pc since European settlement, and degradation of wetlands is a major cause of increased carbon emissions and biodiversity loss."
The report responded to a recent World Heritage Committee Decision on the Reef and will be considered by World Heritage advisory bodies before the next World Heritage meeting which is understood to be held in the second half of 2024.
"That's why this new strategy is so important," Ms Plibersek said.
"The Reef 2050 Wetlands Strategy provides a blueprint for governments, scientists and communities to better protect and restore wetlands in the Reef and its catchments for our kids and grandkids."
Formally known as The Reef 2050 Wetlands Strategy: A strategy for managing wetlands in the Great Barrier Reef and its catchments, it provides the overarching direction for wetland science, planning, coordination and management in the Great Barrier Reef (Reef) and its catchments.
It promotes an integrated approach among the many government and non-government organisations, Traditional Owners and Custodians of Country, landowners and managers, businesses and industries involved in wetland and catchment management activities.
Last year Ms Plibersek rejected a proposal by controversial businessman Clive Palmer to build an open-cut coal mine which she said posed a very real threat to the GBR.
But AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said the latest report was "flawed" and "out of date."
"We are two years behind where we should be with the 2022 consensus," he said.
"There is a growing urgency for the new consensus reform.
"Government consideration around the Great Barrier Reef and runoff is fundamentally flawed and cannot be properly addressed without considering all relevant and accurate scientific evidence."
In September 2023, the federal and state governments said they welcomed the decision from the World Heritage Committee to not include the GBR on the List of World Heritage in Danger.
Ms Green said governments had taken "significant strides forward on climate action and Reef protection and we will continue to work hard on the ground to build the Reefs resilience."
"From Traditional owners to tourism operators, landowners and scientists, Queensland communities recognise the importance of protecting the Great Barrier Reef now and for future generations," she said.
Ms Linard said the report, "highlights our collaborative efforts as we continue to act on climate change, phase out harmful gillnet fishing and accelerate water quality projects on the Reef."
The update outlines steps taken by the Australian and Queensland governments to protect the Reef from threats like poor water quality, climate change and unsustainable fishing practices.
The update said the federal government has:
The state government has:
