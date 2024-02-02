Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Labor gives UNESCO the latest Great Barrier Reef report card

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
February 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia will continue to engage with UNESCO, the World Heritage advisory bodies and the committee on the long-term health of the reef. Picture: File
Australia will continue to engage with UNESCO, the World Heritage advisory bodies and the committee on the long-term health of the reef. Picture: File

Getting tough on what it calls high-risk fishing practices, improving water quality and managing climate change threats are the key methods the state and federal governments have advised the UNESCO World Heritage Centre are how Australia is better protecting and restoring the Great Barrier Reef.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.