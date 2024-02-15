How heritage cattle breeds offer proven traits to benefit future livestock

A rare cattle breed from Italy which is providing heavier offspring when crossed, is thriving in the Scenic Rim.
And the couple who took a punt on the heritage livestock said the benefits offered by preserving rare cattle breeds include genetic diversity, as well as the sheer joy these animals provide.
When Joy Nowland and Peter Walsh wanted to run cattle on their hilly 28.9ha property at Canungra, their research into Chianina, an Italian heritage breed, showed promise it could cope with what they called "wattle country."
Ms Nowland, 41, and Mr Walsh, 42, said the cattle have adapted beautifully to their Scenic Rim farm.
"We have a herd of 45 cattle including a few crosses from Droughtmaster and Brahmans," Ms Nowland said.
"They are attracting lots of interest from graziers who want to bring the benefits of the animal size into their commercial herds,
"Their long legs mean they can also walk further to reach water."
Mr Walsh said people running commercial herds appreciated getting heavier weights with new-born calves which translated into heftier animals when they go to market.
"What really seals the deal is they are getting heavier animals, 20kg to 40kg over what they would previously have," he said.
"For the same four feet on the ground they are getting a bigger animal to sell to market."
Marketing via social media has been a successful way the couple directly promote their livestock to their target buyer audience.
"Our demographic is mostly younger farmers or graziers open to new ideas," Ms Nowland said.
"Instagram is the best method, as soon as we post a photo we immediately get inquiries.
"We only sell weaner calves, they get snapped up, $5000 and bulls and $6000 for heifers."
Mr Walsh said they decided to breed Chianina cattle as there was very little competition for the breed.
"An added bonus is they are friendly and quiet, just like large dogs," he said.
"They are so quiet I can go and give pest treatments in the paddock rather than having to use a crush."
But he said their lows numbers raised its own issues.
"As the cattle the gene pool is so small we have to be careful of the bulls we get," he said.
"We have just increased our herd size by changing our bull and plan to have 21 breeders next year."
RBTA director Judy Barnet found her passion for heritage breeds when she started with poultry while working in Brisbane.
Her interest then caused her to change careers from book publishing to move to Warwick where she worked on a dairy farm and then in a piggery.
Now based in Victoria where she has several Shorthorn cattle amongst other heritage animals, Ms Barnet said her passion, "is to teach people about the wonderful rare breeds of livestock in Australia."
"We have to preserve these old breeds in order to protect our future," she said.
"There are so many composite cattle breeds and often heritage-type cattle get thrown into the mix as they have traits like longevity, hardiness and good feed conversion in tough or marginal areas.
"If we lose these old breeds, how can we make new ones to best suit our current farming practices of the day?"
Ms Barnet said the RBTA maintained a watchlist which indicated if a breed was critical, endangered, vulnerable, at risk, recovering or lost.
"It will be a sad day when you go to an ag show and can't tell an Ayrshire from an Aussie Red, Red and White Friesian or Illawarra," she said.
"We can go forwards but not without preserving what we started with."
When Heather Britten gave her partner Jim Andrews a copy of Cattle Breeds in Australia, the pair had no idea 18 years later she would be the vice-president of a rare breed society and they would have a herd of heritage livestock at their Gungaloon property.
"We were looking at the book and saw a photo of a British White bull for sale," she said.
Now vice-president of the British White Cattle Society of Australia, Ms Britten and Mr Andrews have 25 head of the ancient breed on their 72.8ha property.
According to the Rare Breeds Australia watch list, British Whites are ranked as 'vulnerable' as having under 750 cows registered with the organisation and Ms Britten said ABWCS had 624 females and 76 bulls registered.
"British Whites come in two colours, white with black points and white with red points which is a much rarer," she said.
"They remind me of Siamese cats with their points as British Whites have dark ears, nose and feet, but their personalities are very different.
"They have a wonderful nature, are perfect for older people or for schoolchildren learning to show cattle at agricultural shows."
Ms Britten said she believed the fact their animals were quiet and well-mannered was partly due to their breed and partly due to the gentle handling they received.
Ms Britten said ABWSL had "about 56 members and most are very happy to give you a hand."
As they are hornless, other cattle breeders often choose to crossing their genetics to their own livestock to incorporate the poll trait, she said.
"I know people do cross breed to the poll gene," she said.
"These cattle are slower growing than some the commercial breeds.
"They are more affordable than other breeds like Droughtmaster, you can buy a good bull or heifer for under $5000.
"We encourage people who do have heritage to register with the appropriate society so we can have an accurate idea of numbers."
