Jundah man missing

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 74-year-old man missing from Jundah.
William Riddiford last made contact with those known to him on Sunday, January 21, but hasn't been heard from since.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
William is around 165cm tall, with a proportional build, brown eyes and dark hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who can assist in the investigation, is urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
