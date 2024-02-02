Brahman breeders on a high after successful Thailand trip

In December a group of central Queensland Brahman stud breeders travelled to Thailand to reconnect with breeders in the country post-COVID.
Prior to the pandemic, the relationship between Australian and Thai Brahman breeders was blossoming, with Australian breeders making the trip yearly to network and attend events, and vice versa.
The 10-day tour was organised by Liam MacFarlane, who works for Austrex, one of the largest livestock export businesses in the world.
He said a lot of the Thai breeders were very enthusiastic about the stud owners being there and thought the trip achieved its purpose.
"The trip really managed to achieve that re-connection and communication with Thailand, they're already asking about when we're coming back," he said.
"If we we can get them out to Beef Week and get a few of the key breeders out here that have a strong following on social media, because a lot of what happens in Thailand is popularity driven, I think that connection will be strengthened."
The stud owners who joined the trip were Ashley and Kate Kirk, Rockley Brahmans, Moura, Allan and Leonie Trail from Elmo red Brahmans, Baralaba, Liam and Jessica MacFarlane from Flinders Brahmans, Harrisville, and Reade and Jill Radel from Kandoona red Brahmans, Taroom.
The group was hosted by breeder Salin Watcharathai from Loong Chow Farm and Feedlot in Supanburi.
"She's been a long term supporter of Brahman cattle in Thailand and has been pretty active in importing genetics from Australia, and the hospitality she showed us was second to none," Reade Radel said.
"When we went there to have a look at her place there was plenty of familiar Australian brands in the pen of their cows, there was plenty of brands that you would see at Brahman Week," he said.
A highlight for attendees was attending the KU Beef Expo where they watched stud cattle judging, met with local breeders, and looked at semen collection stands.
Mr Radel was invited to judge and said around 600 head of cattle went through the ring over three days, mostly Brahmans and Beefmasters, but also a local composite breed.
"There was variation in the quality and preparation of the local breed, but the Brahmans and Beefmasters were good. The quality of the heifers in particular was very strong. The lead of the heifers would match with our females," Mr Radel said.
"There is a heavy US influence in the Brahmans and Beefmaster, some Australian, so a lot of imported genetics. They import live animals but also have heavy use of IVF and that repro technology, similar to what's being done in Australia."
Mr Radel was particularly interested to visit a sexed semen lab, which he said appeared to be using quite cutting edge technology.
He thought sexed semen was mostly being used to produce females for the show ring.
"There was a much bigger emphasis of the heifers for showing, there was probably two or three times as many heifers in the show ring as there was bulls, which is a bit like the sates," he said.
"Thailand sort of mirrors what the states do to a certain extent, particularly in the show ring."
Another difference in the cattle showing was the way wins were celebrated.
"The crowds were quite big and very involved, they were almost on the edge of their seats," Mr Radel said.
"Quite often when you pick your champion or even sometimes your class winner the crowd would be really animated, some of the handlers got quite animated as well, so there was a lot more crowd involvement than what we're used to in Australia."
During the trip they also took property tours, seeing operations that were quite different to Australia due to limited space and high land values.
Ashley Kirk said agriculture land was worth approximately $20,000 an acre.
"I think the land is quite expensive and so they're making the most of what they've got," he said.
"We didn't see big paddocks full of cattle like in Australia, so it was fed a lot more intensively, in-between a feedlot and pasture kind of environment."
Mr Radel said a number of the properties they visited were relying on mixed incomes streams, often with intensive feedlots or piggeries on property.
Mr Kirk said the tours allowed them to understand where genetics and nutrition were at and how operations were run.
"They have different things available to feed due to having different commodities in a varied climate," he said.
Mr Kirk said the trip was a great networking opportunity and he was confident an invite to Beef would go a long way.
"Beef will be another chance for us to show them our cattle and better form that relationship," he said.
"We would just like to show them what we've got on offer in Australia in regards to BREEDPLAN measured cattle and the homozygous polled bulls," he said.
Mr MacFarlane thought there was also potential for the Droughtmaster to make waves in Thailand.
"The Beefmaster has become quite popular in Thailand as they're following US trends and they're always over with the Huston Show and very involved and follow every breeder in the US on Facebook," he said.
"I'm trying to introduce the Droughtmasters, which I guess is our version of a Beefmaster, which I think are a lot more well-suited breed for Thailand.
"They've got that Shorthorn and Hereford and Brahman composition through them, but it's a country that relies on quite a bit on that high Brahman content cattle."
