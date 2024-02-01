First generation farmers share what it's like running a paddock to plate business

First generation Angus and Brangus producers Jaimee and Belynda Scarsbrook operate a direct to the customer business 'Cow in a Box', which supplies grass fed and grass finished beef direct to their customers.
The family run a head of 20 Angus and Brangus breeders on their 120 acre property in Reedy Creek in the south east corner.
They launched their paddock to plate business in 2023 after they failed to make a profit and wanted to try something different.
"I think It's a common misconception that when you are straight from the farm, that you are cutting out the middle man," Ms Scarsbrook said.
"For food safety standards we have to go through the abattoir...then it has to go through a butcher where it is packed.
"It all has to get done by a third party so we are still paying the abattoir, we are still paying the butcher and we deliver too.
After a huge loss attempting the traditional sale method the couple started their business to produce pasture raised beef and have found a customer base that aligns with what they offer.
"We don't feedlot them or give them any grains to eat, they get to wander around on the grass at their leisure, so we thought about a farm to table business.
"A lot of our customers do expect that they don't pay any less than what Coles or Woolies or butchers charge but what they are getting is meat that has been raised ethically and totally grass fed.
"For our customers it's more of a health choice than to cut out any middle person."
Mr Scarsbrook said that whilst they have made the choice to sell direct to the consumer, it is still difficult to make a profit due to the costs and labour associated with doing the 'middle man' jobs themselves.
"From our observation, because we ran figures about six months ago the supermarket price reflects quite well, all the costs involved.
"Let's say you were charging $20 a kilo and let's say we could get somewhere between $2.50 or $3.50 at the sale yards, we thought we would be pocketing the extra $16.50 and it's not the case.
"There are so many costs involved it's just not the case, you are still left with the $2.50 per kilo, there is no difference...It can be more labour intensive as well."
Ms Scarsbrook said she loves the idea of delivering the beef that they have grown to a customer and meeting them face to face but said it comes down to the cost and it has to be viable for their business.
"I don't think we are any different from any farmers that are feeling the pinch"
