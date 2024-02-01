Could these Rocky silos be the next hotspot on the Aussie Silo Art Trail?

Just days after full funding of $1.73 billion was confirmed for the Rockhampton Ring Road, chatter is bubbling about the future of six looming green silos bearing a loud political slogan.
Driving into Rockhampton on Yaamba Road from the north, it's been impossible to miss the silos from the old cement works painted with the message 'Start Rocky Ring Road 2023 - Keep Your Promises'.
State Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke took to social media on Wednesday stating, "let's get rid of this ugly political paint job and put up a mural we can be proud of".
He said locals were supportive and he liked the idea of the silos being repainted to honour Rockhampton's status as the Beef Capital to celebrate how the beef industry "helped make us what we are today".
Other suggestions he had heard included artwork celebrating the natural environment, the beaches of the Capricorn Coast, fishing, or local legends like Rod Laver.
The silos' slogans were commissioned in late 2022 by the current property owner Jason Thomasson, director of JRT Group and a member of advocacy group Start Rockhampton Ring Road (SRRR).
He said he painted the silos to maintain momentum on the project and keep politicians accountable on their original funding commitments, which were up in the air for some time due to rising costs.
Satisfied the silos had now got the job done, he said he was happy to uphold his original commitment to repaint the silos and said the SRRR group had already posted their intentions to do so on Tuesday.
Mr Thomasson said he originally kept the silos, built in the '60s, to showcase the region's history and heritage and wanted to see a mural painted that would reflect the town's identity.
"We're keen to put up a mural that supports our region and that could be anything from the Beef Capital to persons that have been somewhat influential over the years," he said.
"With Beef Australia on this year, it would be perfect time to put something up there, we're very keen to hear from anyone who wants to have that discussion."
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin was contacted for comment about funding opportunities but indicated their budget for 2024 was already allocated, so they would not be able to consider it at this time.
To ensure the mural remains a community asset even if the property changed hands, Mr Thomasson said he was willing to implement protective measures such as leases.
Mr Thomasson was hoping that once repainted, the silos could join the Australian Silo Art Trail, attracting tourists to the town for a photo opportunity.
He said prior to painting the slogan, he canvassed the community for suggestions on what should be painted on them and had approached council and state for funding, but said there wasn't much interest at the time.
Mr O'Rouke said he was now fully committed to finding funding sources for the project.
"I'm talking to the state government about funding sources. There could be federal sources too, or perhaps the council or local business community could get involved. We'll look at all options," he said.
In the social media post earlier this week, Mr O'Rourke also implied the LNP was behind the message on the silo and that they were already seeking to replace it with, "a new piece of political propaganda".
When Queensland Country Life asked for clarification on this assertion, Mr O'Rourke implied the SRRR had links through donations and membership and stated they were a mouthpiece for the party.
Mr Thomasson called out these claims and defended the campaign.
"We stood side by side with Barry O'Rourke and Brittany Lauga (MP Keppel) all through this campaign saying it's not political, but now he's saying it is political.
"For him to turn around at the dying days and say it's always been an LNP propaganda stunt is just rubbish.
"Regardless of what I vote for, we have collectively stuck up for this community to get what we've got and those silos were a part of that process.
"This was about the people of central Queensland and making sure that we got our money back," he said.
In response Mr O'Rouke said he was glad Mr Thomasson was open to painting the silos in a way that "benefited the public".
Michelle Landry's office was also contacted for comment, with a spokesperson indicating Ms Landry had never been involved in the painting of the silos.
