AgForce's YPC to make owning land a reality for first-time farmers

As an emerging producer, getting your foot in the door to purchase your first block of land is not an easy process.
For today's aspiring young farmers or first-home buyers, it can seem harder than ever with rising property costs and inflation.
Recognising demand for food and fibre is increasing globally and that the new generation of farmers need achievable pathways to enter land ownership, the AgForce Young Producers Council has designed a scheme to assist aspriing farmers to purchase their first farm.
Through a comprehensive consultation and development process, the AgForce Young Producers Council has developed a Regional First Farm Buyers Guarantee Scheme and will lobby throughout 2024 to make sure the major parties include the scheme as part of their policy platform for the state and federal elections.
At its heart, the guarantee scheme is about providing a framework to allow a new generation of farmers to enter land ownership, and in essence to further contribute to the nation's food and fibre security.
It does not seek to abrogate financial responsibility, but it does seek to ensure a viable and achievable pathway exists for emerging farmers.
The Regional First Farm Buyers Guarantee Scheme can be used to purchase a first Farm with a combination of a minimum deposit provided by the applicant and a deposit amount guaranteed by government, (the difference in equity deposit required - up to 40 percent), to fund a rural property purchase with a participating lender (lender's credit criteria to apply).
The guarantee is not a cash payment or a deposit for a farm loan, simply a guarantee, hence no money goes out.
Eligible regional first farm buyers are able to purchase in the regional area they have worked and lived in during the preceding 12-month period, or an adjacent regional area.
Sole traders, partnerships, companies, trusts and Australian citizens who are under 40 years of age would be eligible to apply for the scheme.
The applicant who applies would live in a regional community, or adjacent to regional area for the majority of their time must have five years primary producer experience and show three years' experience operating a profitable primary production business or showing the potential to be profitable.
AgForce chief executive officer, Michael Guerin, said the scheme would not only assist emerging producers, but also contribute to future food security.
"One of AgForce's greatest strengths as a member representative body - is our inclusion and encouragement of the next generation to fulfil a life on the land and take their seat at the decision-making table," Mr Guerin said.
"The AgForce Young Producer Council or YPC, led by Emma Knight and Bronte Lloyd, has effectively brought critical issues to our attention that otherwise may have been missed - and these are issues that affect the future of our agricultural nation.
"One issue raised is that of extreme land values, compounded by the lack of achievable financial mechanisms to access capital to support emerging primary producers into land ownership.
"There are real concerns that this deficit could thwart ambitions of emerging farmers who seek to purchase and operate agricultural land. If left unresolved it could affect our nation's food security."
Since 1992, Australia's prime agriculture land has decreased by 15 per cent and the average value of a farm has increased more than 220pc, while the number of farms worth less than $500,000 has halved, according to NAB's Business Research and Insights.
"Prime agricultural land used for farming in Australia is declining, while demand for food and fibre is increasing globally," Mr Guerin said.
"And it's our young members who have proactively come up with at least part of the solution.
"At its heart, the guarantee scheme is about providing a framework to allow a new generation of farmers to enter land ownership, and in essence to further contribute to the nation's food and fibre security. It does not seek to abrogate financial responsibility, but it does seek to ensure a viable and achievable pathway exists for emerging farmers."
Mr Guerin urged both state and federal governments to support the next generation into land ownership.
"ABS data shows the average age of the Australian farmer is now 58 years," he said.
"Together with the rising age of the Australian farmer and rising land values, it is becoming increasingly difficult for emerging farmers to purchase and operate agriculture land, even with family succession on the horizon.
"Rural communities are becoming adversely linked to the inability to retain young, emerging farmers in rural areas.
"It is time to turn the tide and support the next generation into land ownership sooner."
For more information on AgForce's YPC Regional First Farm Buyers Guarantee, visit here.
