Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Livestock agents reveal what gets buyers' hands out of pockets at sales

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
February 2 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prophurst principal Bram Pollock with colleague Ian Bradford at a store sale in Mareeba. Picture: Supplied
Prophurst principal Bram Pollock with colleague Ian Bradford at a store sale in Mareeba. Picture: Supplied

Following the intense buyer activity of recent cattle sales, livestock agents have revealed the preferences that gained the interest of restockers and feedlot operators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.