Livestock agents reveal what gets buyers' hands out of pockets at sales

Following the intense buyer activity of recent cattle sales, livestock agents have revealed the preferences that gained the interest of restockers and feedlot operators.
We asked leading Queensland livestock agents to review their latest sales data and share their predictions for the month ahead.
On the Atherton Tablelands, Prophurst principal Bram Pollock said local buyers were actively looking to purchase weaner cattle.
"In this green belt, buyers are looking for weaner cattle to go onto green feed and get them bedded down before winter," he said.
"Buyers want lightweight cattle in the 200 kilograms to 330kg window."
However, Mr Pollock said there was a little more caution in the market due to the recent cyclonic events.
"We are a fair way behind Roma in prices as we copped a lot of recent rain with Tropical Cyclones Jasper and Kirrily," he said.
"Buyers are securing cattle market price bargains from 280 cents to 320 cents per kilogram, whereas down south, they are another 50 cents to a dollar on the price."
Mr Pollock said he expected strong buyer interest to be in evidence at their sale in Mareeba on February 6.
At Beaudesert, Elders livestock agent Carl Young said vendors definitely had the upper hand.
"I think it will continue to be a seller's market as demand continues to outweigh supply," he said.
"The most in-demand cattle will be those under 320 kilograms, because everyone had good rain, has a good bit of feed and there's the opportunity to put plenty of weight on them before winter.
"With all the rain around, you'll see a jump in price this (coming) week and in a few weeks time you'll see better numbers of quality cattle too. "
In Georgetown, Kennedy Rural director Matthew Kennedy said his buyers were seeking out smaller animals, which they felt offered a good return on investment in the current competitive market.
"In January, buyers were looking for steers and heifers in the lower weight range from 220kg to 300kg mostly," he said.
"These buyers wanted to grow them out for the feeder market and have the bullocks for live export or feedlots.
"i think as prices continue to rise, buyers will continue to look for smaller animals at a lower dollar per head that they can build up.
"And as the season progresses and they get more grass and confidence, buyers will look for PTIC females as well as as for cows and calves."
Mr Kennedy said export opportunities to Asia were also strong at the moment.
"We have a Vietnam boat order of 35c/kg for bullocks delivered out of Townsville," he said.
"And a few exporters are waiting on permits to be granted by the Indonesian government."
In Rockhampton, Nutren livestock agent Sam Hoy said buyers were snapping up quality steers with a vengeance.
"I think there's a lot more restocker activity in the market, due to the fact people have a better quality of grass that needs to be eaten," he said.
"Buyers also wanted those higher quality weaner steers coming through."
Mr Hoy said many buyers planned to move their purchases to a feeder or slaughter position down the track.
"It's good news for the producers who took a gamble earlier in the season," he said.
"It's certainly paid off for a lot of our producers."
In Winton, Brodie Agencies livestock agent Jack Brodie said stock in lighter condition remained popular with savvy buyers who planned to add weight to their purchases in the paddock.
"A lot of western Queensland people prefer to buy a 250kg steer and hold them for 12 months," he said.
"While around Roma a good percentage (of buyers) prefer a 200kg to 250kg steer to keep for six months then sell as a feeder."
Mr Brodie said a handful of of buyers were actively seeking to purchase quality steers, heifers and cows and calves.
"We have a bloke around Longreach who is chasing heifers in the 280kg range that are ready to join," he said.
"We have another buyer wanting lighter heifers 200kg to 250kg ready to grow out and breed from."
