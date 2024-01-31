Queensland Country Life
Fears for future of shearing in Queensland

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated February 1 2024 - 8:03am, first published 7:46am
Carl Goodman, centre, on the board at Plevna, Eromanga, is working with the QWoolTAG group on addressing the state's shearer shortage. Picture: Sally Gall
Queensland woolgrowers are still dealing with a shortage of willing shearers and many are struggling to remain in the industry as a result.

