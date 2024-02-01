Rain impacts Dalby numbers

The good falls of rain across most of the supply area had a big impact on numbers at Dalby with only 774 head penned.
A small sample of 72 head from far Western Queensland and 88 head from New South Wales were included in the lineup.
Buyer attendance was good with representatives covering all categories.
The small samples allowed averages to vary in places, however prices generally responded to the short supply with most classes experiencing a dearer market.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 468c to average 433c/kg.
A small selection of yearling steers under 330kg to restockers averaged 384c and made to 428c//kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed were scarce and made to 386c to average 379c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 370c to average 350c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 332c and sold to 342c/kg.
Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 341c and sold to 346.2/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 328c to average 313c/kg.
A pen of certified grain fed yearling heifers made to 346c/kg.
A small selection of bullocks averaged 333c and made to 336c and a pen of certified grain-feds made to 349c/kg.
Medium weight plain condition cows sold to restockers at an average of 254c with sales to 262c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows to export processors averaged 273c and made to 280c and good heavy weight cows made to 284c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 304c/kg.
Cows and calves made to $1575/unit.
