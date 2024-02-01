Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Rain impacts Dalby numbers

February 1 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain impacts Dalby numbers
Rain impacts Dalby numbers

The good falls of rain across most of the supply area had a big impact on numbers at Dalby with only 774 head penned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.