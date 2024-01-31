Rain adds buzz to Gracemere sale

There was a buzz in the lanes at CQLX on Wednesday with the rain that has fallen this week across Queensland.
The combined agents saw a slight decrease in numbers this week with a total yarding of 2149 head, consisting of 671 steers, 1167 heifers, 278 cows, 22 cows and calves and 11 bulls.
Agents reported the market was 10 to 15 cents better across all categories with the biggest jump being seen in the light steers and feeder heifers.
Prime cattle presented to a competitive market with heavy heifers reaching 300c/kg.
The Kime family, Nebo, sold Brangus steers for 380c/kg weighing 472kg to return $1795/hd.
Unity Pastoral, Baralaba, sold a run of Brahman steers to average 330c/kg weighing 391kg to return $1296/hd.
Central Queensland University, Rockhampton, sold Droughtmaster steers for 338c/kg weighing 312kg to return $1056/hd.
D Kuhn, Garnant, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 400c/kg weighing 275kg to return $1100/hd.
Galloway Plains Pastoral Co, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 416c/kg weighing 240kg to return $999/hd.
Styx Pastoral Co, Ogmore, sold Brangus steers for 430c/kg weighing 227kg to return $976/hd.
Kellie Kime, Ridgelands, sold a pen of Brangus weaner steers for 450c/kg weighing 201kg to return $905/hd.
Braveheart Brangus, Baralaba, sold Brangus cross cows for 275c/kg weighing 553kg to return $1523/hd.
Bronwyn Scott, Wowan, sold Charbray cross cows for 260c/kg weighing 550kg to return $1425/hd.
Trent Roberts, Ambrose, sold Brahman cross cows for 270c/kg weighing 473kg to return $1280/hd.
Busby Cattle Co, Mt Larcom, sold a run of EU Brahman store cows for 260c/kg weighing 464kg to return $1207/hd.
Rider Family Trust, Moura, sold a run of 144 Santa heifers for 308c/kg weighing 468kg to return $1443/hd.
CitiFarm Holdings, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 324c/kg weighing 437kg to return $1419/hd.
Goodwin Livestock, Gainsford, sold Brangus heifers for 314c/kg weighing 423kg to return $1330/hd.
John Creed, Raglan, sold a run off Droughtmaster cross heifers for 324c/kg weighing 307kg to return $996/hd.
Goodwin Livestock, Gainsford, sold Brangus heifers for 312c/kg weighing 295kg to return $920/hd.
Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 350c/kg weighing 275kg to return $965/hd.
D Kuhn, Garnant, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 326c/kg weighing 261kg to return $851/hd.
Artemisia Pty Ltd, Baralaba, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1700/unit.
