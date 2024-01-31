Tributes flow for cherished boarding school teacher

Boarding school students, olympians and rural parents across Queensland have paid tribute to a revered teacher at Toowoomba's Fairholme College.
John 'Sess' Sessarago, 58, passed suddenly on Sunday, leaving behind his wife Kristen and two daughters Georgie and Jaimee.
Mr Sessagaro spent 36 years at Fairholme College dedicated to encouraging, training and motivating students, particularly in the sporting department.
Sess, as he was affectionately known, was an integral part of the school community, involved in the robotics and chess club and debating team, as well as taking on the role of chairman of the mathematics department.
His father-in-law and Fraser Coast Councillor Phil Truscott was among those mourning the loss of the "humble man who worked hard and loved his family".
"I was very happy to have him as a son-in-law for one of my beautiful daughters because they are very special to me," he told Queensland Country Life.
"He was very kind to my daughter as well.
"He was a man that wanted to help people all the time."
Mr Truscott said Sess trained Cathy Freeman and many other students from the college that went on to become olympians and recalled that was how his daughter Kristen met Sess.
"Kristen was number three high jumper in Australia, partly due to Sess," he said.
"He took a photo of Cathy Freeman when she was at Fairholme College and wrote on it for her...and she said that is what made her strive to be number one."
The impact Sess had on the Fairholme school community was evident in the outpouring of condolence messages on the college's Facebook page.
There were more than 1000 comments made on the post, with Sess described as a passionate teacher and kind man with unwavering dedication and the ability to motivate.
Also a skilled photographer and rarely without a camera, it seemed Sess captured not only moments but the hearts of the entire school community.
Brookstead parent Carol Wilson, who had three children boarding at the college, was among those to join the chorus of tributes.
She spoke of how it was a highlight on mail day to receive photos captured by Sess of their girls at events they couldn't be at.
"We have three boarders at Fairholme and Sess closed that gap by taking photos of the kids, he was a stunning photographer," she said.
"If we couldn't be there, he was there, he showed us what we couldn't see.
"He was so important to the country people."
On Instagram Cathy Freeman paid tribute to the man who was so important in her career.
"In my time at Fairholme College, as a 14 and 15-year-old, a teacher named John Sessarago told me I could be an olympian like Florence Griffith Joyner and Carl Lewis," she wrote.
"Sess, as he was affectionately known, grew my self belief at a time when I was so unaware of what my future might bring, with his generosity of spirit and kindness of heart.
"Thank you, Sess. Rest in eternal peace. I will never forget you."
Thousands of mourners are expected to attend his memorial. Arrangements are yet to be finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.