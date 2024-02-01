Queensland Country Life
Home/News

"Reckless Renewables Rally" in nation's capital

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
February 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Matt Canavan with Kalapa grazier Glen Kelly. Photo: supplied
Senator Matt Canavan with Kalapa grazier Glen Kelly. Photo: supplied

Organisers of the "Reckless Renewables Rally" in Canberra on Tuesday hope thousands will turn out to protest the rollout of solar and wind farm projects around the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.