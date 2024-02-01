"Reckless Renewables Rally" in nation's capital

Organisers of the "Reckless Renewables Rally" in Canberra on Tuesday hope thousands will turn out to protest the rollout of solar and wind farm projects around the country.
One of the many speakers at the rally is Rockhampton based Senator Matt Canavan, who has been an advocate of nuclear power stations as an alternative to coal fired power stations once they are phased out.
Senator Canavan said he was speaking at the rally to stand up for residents in Central Queensland, who were having their lives destroyed by mostly foreign investors getting away "with blue murder" on the environment.
He said he could not see any positives in renewables for the Central Queensland region.
"The local McDonald's employs more people than a solar or wind factory once complete. There's a bit of a sugar hit (during the construction phase), but most of those employees come from interstate to construct or install the solar panels. Once that's done, there basically no jobs, there's just these monstrosities," he said.
"In terms of the energy system overall, I think we've got too much of this stuff. I'm not against solar and wind as part of the energy system, but we've just got too much of it.
"We've got too much unreliable electricity and not enough electricity when the sun is not shining and the wind's not blowing so getting more and more of the stuff is just madness.
"It's just making our grid less reliable and pushing up power prices for everybody."
Kalapa grazier Glen Kelly, who has been a vocal opponent of renewables in the Rockhampton region including the proposed Moah Creek project, is also travelling from Central Queensland to next week's rally.
The sixth-generation cattleman said a lot of renewables had zeroed in on his area because of the proximity of the Stanwell Power Station and overhead transmission lines.
He said he had met a lot of people who had been fighting some of these projects for up to five years and had been successful in blocking them.
"Canberra is giving us an opportunity for all of us to get together and share our stories, sit down and actually meet these people face to face and get a full understanding of who they are," he said.
"No doubt we will have the same stories to tell...about how these developers - and most are overseas developers - treat small communities like the community that I live in.
"It will bring us together and give us more confidence to move forward and be stronger in promoting the way of the future and that people on the land...do count and that we're not a nothing."
Senator Canavan said there were also the environmental issues to consider where pristine mountain tops were being destroyed, and the homes of koalas and sugar gliders levelled in the pursuit of an alternative to coal.
"If you're worried about carbon emissions, let's just build a nuclear power station, they're emission free and take up much much less land - and, if you care about the environment, you'd definitely be pro nuclear because nuclear power hardly takes up any footprint whereas the solar and wind factories just decimate local environments," he said.
