Family involvement a priority for Barmount Feedlot

The main focus now for Phil and Lynise Conaghan of Barmount Feedlot is to incorporate and train their three adult children in all aspects of the business, and double the size of their feed mill.
Currently, the feedlot at Clarke Creek, 189km north of Rockhampton, is feeding about 6000 head of cattle, but that is set to ramp up to 8000 head in the next few months.
For more than 40 years, the Conaghan family has been custom feeding cattle at their Barmount Station property of 7500 hectares (18, 532 acres).
The property has 169 ha (420 acres) of irrigation country under centre pivot and 607 ha (1500 acres) of dryland cultivation, with the balance used for backgrounding cattle for the feedlot.
Currently, the feedlot is licensed for about 10,000 head where between 60 and 70 per cent of the cattle are owned by the Conaghans with the remainder custom fed.
The property was purchased in 1949 by brothers, William and John Conaghan, for 4800 pounds or one shilling and fourpence per acre. William's son, Robert (Bob) and his wife, Rosemary, built their first feedlot yard in 1982 to feed out 100 steers on a mix of sorghum, hay and concentrates. By 1989, the feedlot had increased to 700 head and began custom feeding other people's cattle in November, 1990.
When Bob retired in 2002, the feedlot was managed by Rosemary, in partnership with sons, Phil and Sean, until 2019 when the brothers took over ownership until that partnership was dissolved in December, 2021, and Phil and Lynise became the sole owners.
It was at that time, the couple welcomed their three children - Andrew, 29, Regan, 26, and Tess, 20, - into the business.
Buying most of their cattle from Central Queensland, Phil said JBS in Rockhampton took up to 70 per cent of the finished product - 100-day Jap Ox - with the rest going to either Signature Beef, Coles, Woolworths or Nolans.
"Feedlotting has its ups and downs like any business. The biggest influence on the equation is the buy price," he said.
"Eighteen months ago when there were very high store prices, it was fairly tough going, but we're in a bit of a purple patch at the moment.
"In the back end of last year, there were very low store prices...by the time those cattle are through (the feedlot), fat cattle prices will have fairly corrected themselves so we're in a good spot at the moment."
Having done every job there is in the feedlot, Phil now oversees the whole operation while Lynise is involved in the bookwork, and manages and trains the 16-strong workforce.
Their eldest son, Andrew, who is a business and IT specialist, manages the family's software company, Livestock Junction, and was instrumental in developing their latest business plan while their second son, Regan, who is a civil engineer, is managing the mill upgrade and the property's crop farming.
Their youngest, Tess, is leading hand of the livestock team, and looks after animal health and welfare.
"One of our main focuses at the moment is upgrading our mill - and, slowly, we are transitioning the kids into the different roles and parts of the business to take the load off Lynise and I," Phil said.
"We're not retiring, but with the amount of moving parts in this business, it's something that you can't teach overnight, there's a lot to it. I've got 30 something years experience and I'm still learning - it takes a long time to transition."
Lynise said as their children's qualifications were so varied and they all had different strengths, there was a unique place for each of them in the business so they were not "stepping on each other's toes".
Phil said once the mill expansion was completed they could comfortably feed 25,000 head of cattle, but would have to apply for accreditation and build more pens.
"The first mill upgrade was done in 2004 and we thought that would be big enough at the time," he said.
"That mill is now running 13-14 hours a day to keep up so the upgrade is practically doubling the size," he said.
As to the feedlot's feed regime, Phil said the rations were all steam flaked and comprised of 60 per cent wheat and 40 per cent sorghum, with a liquid concentrate of molasses and cotton seed meal, silage and hay.
"At present, we start at 6.30 am - we want the feed truck going to the pen at the same time every day, within a 15 minute window," he said.
"They are putting out 30 per cent of the finisher ration starting at 6.30 am and then they come back and do all the starter rations - after lunch, we top off with the 70 per cent of the finisher rations, the reason being that all the cattle now are sitting it out in the heat so they do the bulk of their eating early in the morning and late in the afternoon.
"When we get into the cooler months, we go to 60/40 - with 40 per cent in the morning because they will have a longer eating period."
Barmount grows all its own silage and 10 per cent of its grain, sourcing the bulk of its grain needs from the Kilcummin and Dysart areas. All the concentrate and molasses comes from Mackay while the cotton seed generally comes from Emerald.
"We've got a lot of clients who've been with us for 20 odd years. The same with guys that we purchase cattle from who sell direct to us, the same with our grain suppliers," Phil said.
"We've dealt with a lot of fellows for years so we try and establish a relationship that works for both sides. We form an alliance and guarantee supply and that just makes it easier.
"The same with the meatworks - we've got a very good relationship with JBS, they're very good to us and we help them out in the wet weather when they get short -- so it works both ways."
Lynise said the plan at the moment was to get the mill upgrade done and consolidate the children into the business, with a decision on feedlot expansion yet to be made.
"We're quite happy with what we've got now, it's manageable ...it's something that we talk about, but nothing that we've actually decided for sure. Our mission at the moment is to be the best we can possibly be," she said.
Since taking over the business, Lynise said she and Phil had also focused their attention on staff retention, training and improvement.
"As far as our future plans are it's just to continue to fine tune and tweak things. We're just looking to improve all the time and upskill our staff," she said.
