Welcome relief as rain spreads across rural Qld

As the state begins clean up efforts in the wake of widespread flooding from the south east to the north west, many have been left struggling to keep afloat with damage and insurance repercussions.
However, some rural residents have dubbed the recent rainfall as a "welcome relief" after months of dry conditions and hot weather.
Lauren Bond and her son Ollie were at Toompine Pub when the recent heatwave conditions were dampened with a surprise downpour.
"We recorded 12mm here, however it was predicted of less than 20 per cent of 1mm, so it was a huge suprise," Ms Bond said.
"There were falls up to 40mm in the 50km radius."
Ms Bond, who lives in Toompine, between Quilpie and Thargomindah, was pleased to see the skies open on January 30.
"Always welcome after a dry year and especially with the extreme heat we have been getting," she said.
John Cosgrove from Tipton, 80km west of Toowoomba, snapped a stunning photo after rainfall in the Darling Downs region on January 30.
Mr Cosgrove said he recorded around 105mm from 11pm January 29 through to noon the next day.
"Loved the rain. After the last 12 months of missing a lot of the rain it was a great relief," he said.
"I work for relatives (on their cotton farms) and I moved up from Brisbane in September 2022 and started working here then. (Weather forecasters) were talking about another wet summer and it pretty much stopped raining then.
"It was a bit of a long stretch without much rain, considering it was supposed to be a wet summer.
"We would sit here and watch storms on the radar go around us and then the bureau said there was a chance of storms. You'd see them on the horizon and they'd go around us, we missed out a lot."
Mr Cosgrove's relatives own three cotton crop properties around the Tipton area.
For him, the recent rainfall is a positive, however more follow up rain is needed to kick off the planting season.
"I think it's going to be really good. We had one property in particular that had no water on it, no irrigation, that had nothing planted. So with this last lot of rain, we were able to get plants in," he said.
"Cotton is usually planted around November and picked around April and May...it could be June depending on how we go.
"We've only just planted mung beans because it was getting too late in season to put in sorghum.
"It's pretty wet now, it probably needs to dry out. In couple weeks it would be nice...there is a lot of water lying around now."
