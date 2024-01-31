Elders to cease cattle auctions at Gin Gin

Elders has announced it will no longer conduct cattle sales at its owned and operated Gin Gin saleyards.
The company notified cattle vendors and buyers at their January 22 sale that it would cease open auctions at the saleyards, located 268km south of Rockhampton.
A spokesperson for Elders confirmed the last sale at Gin Gin would be held on February 20.
"This has been a long-considered decision informed by our desire to ensure the highest standards of safety for our people and customers, and animals transitioning through the yards," the Elders spokesperson said.
"To continue to assist our customers during this period of transition, our livestock team are utilising other options for marketing cattle via our many other platforms, including private sale, AuctionsPlus, and our other nearby selling centres."
