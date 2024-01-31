Queensland Country Life
Elders to cease cattle auctions at Gin Gin

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Gin Gin is a rural town and locality in the Bundaberg region, located 267 km south of Rockhampton. File picture
Elders has announced it will no longer conduct cattle sales at its owned and operated Gin Gin saleyards.

