Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers reach 500c at Roma

January 31 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steers reach 500c at Roma
Steers reach 500c at Roma

A total of 2943 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.