Steers reach 500c at Roma

A total of 2943 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 486c/kg and averaged 483c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 500c/kg and averaged 435c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 464c/kg and averaged 416c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 420c/kg and averaged 382c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 399c/kg and averaged 381c/kg.
Albury Pastoral Co, Albury Station, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 500c/kg, reaching a top of $1281 to average $1125.
Bralyn Nominees Pty Ltd, Old Woolerina, Dirranbandi, sold Angus cross steers to 486c/kg, reaching a top of $1143 to average $1022. The Angus cross heifers sold to 368c/kg, reaching a top of $830 to average $744.
Cecil James Russell, Ingledoon, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 472c/kg, reaching a top of $1274 to average $1163. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 369c/kg, reaching a top of $967 to average $845.
WJ and CL Glasson, Coopers Ponds, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 470c/kg, reaching a top of $1289 to average $1167. The Angus cross heifers sold to 362c/kg, reaching a top of $1091 to average $986.
DS and WL McLennan, South Riversleigh, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 464c/kg, reaching a top of $1441 to average $1316.
RA, JA, DB and AM Worsnop, BESM, Cunnamulla, sold Brangus cross steers to 462c/kg, reaching a top of $1163 to average $1129.
EL and DK Connolly, Tetalga, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers sold to 448c/kg, reaching a top of $1267 to average $1175.
AR and AG Anderson, Paramount, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 440c/kg, reaching a top of $1410 to average $1280. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $1141 to average $1083.
L and HM McKay, Cynthia Downs, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 432c/kg, reaching a top of $1672 to average $1321.
Offer Moore Rural, Stamford Park, Mitchell, sold Shorthorn steers to 420c/kg, reaching a top of $1388 to average $1291.
BR Sinnamon, Tin Hut, Jackson, sold Brangus steers to 414c/kg, reaching a top of $1517 to average $1281.
AW and GWW Littleton, Gabel Park, Jackson, sold Brangus cross steers to 414c/kg, reaching a top of $1278 to average $1161. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 274c/kg, reaching a top of $1706 to average $1454.
Blacksprings Partnership, Wahcumba, Dunkeld, sold Angus cross steers to 399c/kg, reaching a top of $1699 to average $1662. The Angus cross heifers sold to 322c/kg, reaching a top of $1472 to average $1326.
RH O'Toole Pty Ltd, Shadelands, St George, sold Brangus steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1347 to average $1347.
Beardmore Pty Ltd, Tow Towri, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1607 to average $1561.
K and S Southern, Secret Plains, St George, sold Angus cross steers to $378c/kg, reaching a top of $1418 to average $1232.
Beardmore Pty Ltd, Rosehill, St George, sold Charolais cross steers to 374c/kg, reaching a top of $1592 to average $1578.
Cargara Cattle Co, Cargara, Augathella, sold Braford Steers to 313c/kg, reaching a top of $2,051 to average $1908.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 368c/kg and averaged 328c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 369c/kg and averaged 342c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 342c/kg, averaging 327c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 338c/kg, averaging 317c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 322c/kg, averaging 313c/kg.
A Dennehy, Tathumnarra, Augathella, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 330c/kg, reaching a top of $976 averaging $868.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 270c/kg and averaged 226c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 278c/kg, averaging 255c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 281c/kg, averaging 269c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 275c/kg, averaging 269c/kg.
Mount Cornish Grazing Co, Norbert Park, Barcalden, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 278c/kg, reaching a top of $1734 to average $1535.
M and K Hudson, Tongy, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 276c/kg, reaching a top of $1647 to average $1558.
South Westgrove Cattle Co Pty Ltd, South Westgrove, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 275c/kg, reaching a top of $1779 to average $1542.
