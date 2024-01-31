Steers reach 500c at Roma

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 486c/kg and averaged 483c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 500c/kg and averaged 435c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 464c/kg and averaged 416c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 420c/kg and averaged 382c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 399c/kg and averaged 381c/kg.

