Bob's passion for woolgrowing passed on

Talk about the Flinders Shire in north west Queensland and thoughts usually go to paddocks of Bos indicus cattle, so a tall exclusion fence running alongside a road is not a common sight.
It's a sure sign that sheep are in the landscape, and in the case of Bob and Margie Little at Moonby, to the south of Hughenden, it's Cunnamulla-born Merino wethers making the most of the green Mitchell grass on the 10,110ha property.
Much of the district ran sheep until a decade ago, among them Mr Little's great-grandfather, CC Little, who came to the young colony from England, via Canada.
The current generations, Mr Little and his sons Aaron and Kane, now based at Cunnamulla, are one of a small group of woolgrowers keeping the faith there.
He says it's repaid them handsomely.
They purchased the property from Margie's parents in 1983, after running shearing teams and co-owning the hotel at Muttaburra for a number of years, and remember their first three 'glorious' years, turning off 300 bales of wool a year, partly thanks to 750mm of rain in 1984.
"I was getting 2000 or 3000 lambs as well, turning off a lot of sheep," Mr Little recalled. "That's 60 to 70 per cent, about the best you'll get here. You're the first line for predators, the further north you go."
Even though they were taking hits from wild dogs in big numbers, changing to a cattle operation was not a serious consideration for the family.
That was reinforced for Mr Little when after one big drought they bought 100 heifers and a couple of thousand wethers.
"In no time we got a return (on the sheep); it was three years before we got a return on those heifers," he said. "They were just starting to do well by the time the next drought came along, sold them all."
Having purchased Cunnamulla salad bowl property Waverley for breeding purposes in 1994, they added neighbouring Randwick in 2008, a total aggregation of 32,375ha, and moved all their ewes down there to escape the dog losses.
"There wasn't a fence standing on it...but I liked the country," Mr Little said.
They were among the exclusion fencing pioneers, starting the huge job of fencing all three places in 2014/15.
"The best part about it was, we had every wire business knocking on our door to sell us their wire," Mr Little remembered.
One of their biggest challenges came when the wool floor price crashed.
"Margie and I put our heads together and we reckoned, well, we'll stay in sheep but we'll get better," Mr Little said.
Discovering that his philosophy on growing wool aligned with a young Nigel Brumpton, who was taking his Mt Ascot rams to shows all round the west, they bought a mob of cast for age stud ewes from him, to quickly elevate the quality of the Moonby flock.
A similar purchase the following year gave them over 2000 CFA ewes.
"Then we started to lift, you could see it in the wool, the consistency," Mr Little said.
He credits that decision plus in-shed wool testing, giving accurate fleece data on every sheep shorn, for giving the business a huge boost.
They've made a couple of significant decisions recently, to put Moonby on the market, and to buy a property at Wellington in NSW's central west, to fatten lambs before selling them.
While the timing of the latter hadn't been ideal for Mr Little, given the steep decline in lamb prices and the possibility of drought looming, the purchase was always in the long-term plan and the property ticked all boxes for them.
"Aaron is very keen to learn the cropping side of things, and it will help us be self-sufficient," he said.
It's a far cry from the days when Mr Little would crutch 7000 to 8000 sheep at Cunnamulla and then jump in his car to repeat the process with similar numbers at Hughenden, but at 72 he's done with the days of dedicating himself to the business.
"You have to be happy with the boys carrying on, especially when they do it with passion, and they are, they're passionate," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.