PM's whirlwind visit checks progress of the Rocky ring road

It was hard hats and high vis vests all round when the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, popped in to Rockhampton today for a whirlwind visit to check the progress of the ring road.
In sweltering heat, the PM rolled into town with the Federal Transport Minister Catherine King; Premier Steven Miles; State Transport Minister Bart Mellish and a bevy of Federal bureaucrats, to announce the project was now fully funded to the tune of $1.73 billion.
To meet them on site near the airport was another bevy of bureaucrats and local pollies including retiring state member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke; member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams and Labor candidate for Rockhampton, Mark Marshall.
To hear all their speeches, under the shade of a temporary pavilion, were a swag of journalists and tv crews alerted to the PM's visit at the 11th hour; a collection of construction workers; local police and (presumably) members of the PM's security team.
Mr Albanese said it was a terrific day to be in Rockhampton to witness the progress taking place on the "vital project" of the ring road.
He said it would create hundreds of jobs, both direct and indirect, and would make an enormous difference for the people of Central Queensland and Rockhampton.
"This ring road will divert heavy traffic and freight away from the CBD, away from more than a dozen traffic lights that currently heavy vehicles have to deal with - that's good for productivity, but it's also good for road safety, locals and for people travelling up and down the Bruce Highway," he said.
Construction of the 17.4 km ring road started last November, with $1.2 billion in funding now coming from the federal government and $530 million coming from the state.
Premier Steven Miles said the ring road was "a game changing project" for Central Queensland.
"It will avoid 17 sets of lights, it will take thousands of heavy vehicles off the road, it will reduce the interactions between local traffic and those heavy vehicles, it is such an important project," he said.
"It will boost productivity for the entire state, it's also being delivered overwhelmingly by local contractors. Our Buy Local procurement rules are ensuring that as much of that investment, as much of that $1.7 billion stays here in Rockhampton."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.