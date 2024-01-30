Queensland Country Life
Home/News

PM's whirlwind visit checks progress of the Rocky ring road

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 30 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre) and retiring State Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke get an update on the Rockhampton ring road from one of the project Bonney Emmett of Acciona - Fulton Hogan. Picture: Judith Maizey
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre) and retiring State Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke get an update on the Rockhampton ring road from one of the project Bonney Emmett of Acciona - Fulton Hogan. Picture: Judith Maizey

It was hard hats and high vis vests all round when the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, popped in to Rockhampton today for a whirlwind visit to check the progress of the ring road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.