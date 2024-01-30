Queensland Country Life
Fairbairn dam receives much-needed inflows, capacity rises over 35pc

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated January 31 2024 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
Fairbairn dam, near Emerald, has received much-needed inflows in the past week.
Heavy rainfall across Central Highlands as a result of ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily has resulted in much-needed inflows into Fairbairn dam catchment, near Emerald.

