Fairbairn dam receives much-needed inflows, capacity rises over 35pc

Heavy rainfall across Central Highlands as a result of ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily has resulted in much-needed inflows into Fairbairn dam catchment, near Emerald.
Since January 28, more than 94,000 megalitres have flowed into the dam, with capacity rising from 28 per cent to more than 35pc.
A spokesperson for Sunwater said inflows into the dam are expected to continue into the next week, which could result in an increase in medium priority allocations.
"It is promising to see good rainfall across central Queensland and Sunwater is pleased some landholders in the region will have received water for their storages," the Sunwater spokesperson said.
"Importantly, Fairbairn Dam near Emerald, has received much-needed inflows.
"Inflows into the dam are expected to continue for a number of days, which should result in the dam level rising further."
Currently, announced allocations for the Nogoa Mackenzie water supply scheme (Fairbairn dam) are currently: high priority 100pc and medium priority 76pc.
Sunwater said it would review announced allocations once inflows cease.
The recent inflows into the Fairbairn dam catchment has been welcomed by Central Highlands' irrigators who have had a reduced water allocations at the start of the growing season in 2023.
Emerald district irrigated cotton grower and Cotton Australia chair Nigel Burnett, Colorada Cotton, said the recent inflows into the catchment would set irrigators up for next season.
"Most of the cotton area in the Central Highlands would have received 50 to 100 mm of rain in the last week, while some have had 150 mm to almost 200," Mr Burnett said.
"The recent inflows will get us through this season (2023-24) and probably give some irrigators some carry over for next season (2024-25) as well.
"I think most growers would be happy to see an increase in allocation from Fairbairn dam and look towards a bigger year for next year which probably wasn't possible before this rain.
"We were certainly a long way from that at the start of November last year, where it was looking very dry.
"It seems to be fairly monumental change really when you think about from November last year through the Christmas period to now, in terms of rainfall."
Before ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily made landfall last Thursday, it was predicted that the Central Highlands region would be impacted by heavy rain in a short period of time.
However, the forecast was later downgraded for the region.
"It's probably as good as result is what we could have expected out of that cyclone coming across from the north," Mr Burnett said.
"The heavy rain is going to have an impact on early planted cotton because a lot of the cotton flowers have opened or opening at the moment, so there's a chance for downgrade on some of the fibre and also loss of yield through boll rot.
"A lot of the early cotton would wouldn't have been far of it's first defoliation and so the August planted cotton was probably looking at defoliation next week.
"That'll be delayed now and I wouldn't be surprised and bigger proportion area will get grown on for a month or two and then be harvested in April now."
Due to widespread rain across the state, several Sunwater dams in north and central Queensland have received significant inflows.
Tinaroo Falls Dam, near Mareeba, has been spilling since December 17, 2023, and is currently at 104pc.
Burdekin Falls Dam, south-west of Ayr, is at 118pc and it began spilling on January 27, and outflows are expected to continue for a number of weeks.
Lake Julius Dam near Mt Isa is currently at 100pc, while Eungella Dam, inland from Mackay, is also at capacity and spilling.
With further rainfall forecasts, Sunwater expects more water storages in regional Queensland to fill and spill in the coming days and weeks.
"Sunwater will continue to monitor water levels and keep the community informed," they said.
"Sunwater would like to acknowledge those communities across Queensland that are experiencing flooding or may have been impacted by Cyclone Kirrily.
"We would urge the community to remain vigilant near rising water courses and listen to advice from councils and emergency services - and if it's flooded, forget it."
