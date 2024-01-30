Competition for heavier heifers at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 356 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
Despite widespread heavy rain across the local districts a similar number came to hand.
Agents reported cows were in greater numbers with some very good runs penned which sold to increased demand to be 10-20c/kg dearer.
Heavy bulls were also dearer. A limited supply of well finished young ox were also in demand to improve in price again this week.
They said a good selection of heavier heifers met spirited bidding to be also 10-20c dearer. Cattle suitable to return to the paddock were in limited numbers and sold firm on last week's improved rates.
Euro cross weaner steers from J Dunkley sold for 379.2c/kg for a return of $711/hd. Rahane Past. Co sold Droughtmaster cross trade feeder heifers for 317.2c/kg with a result of $1252/hd. Brahman 2/4 tooth heifers sold by G and R Brown and Sons made 315.2c/kg with a return of $1420/hd.
D and V McAlpine sold Brahman cross 4 tooth ox for 326.2c/kg or $1622/hd. Luke Eiger sold Braham medium cows at 259.2c/kg with a result of $1399/hd. Yabba Pastoral sold Santa cross cows for 267.2c/kg to return $1489/hd.
Droughtmaster cross heavy cows from Singh Ent. sold for 268.2c/kg with a result of $1497/hd. Simmental cross bull from N.D. Loveday sold for 289.2c/kg or $2689/hd. Droughtmaster cows and calves from RJ and SJ Hovey sold at $1590/hd.
