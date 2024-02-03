The only constant is change

Yesterday, my colleague Jess Bidgood and I were discussing the big shifts in cattle prices in recent times. In the past three months the EYCI has gone from 349c to 657c. However, during that time it went up 223c, then down 115c, now up another 200c. If you are Grazing for Profit, the goal is to grow as much good quality feed as possible then turn that grass into profit. Pretty simple. This means we need to know how much feed we've got now and how long it will last our planned stocking rate now. Not how much grass you had or your stocking rate last year, the year before or even 10 years ago. What is your current reality?