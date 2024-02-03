The only constant is change

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I wanted to discuss variability again.
I recently read an article titled "Wild swings in commodity prices may temper dividend outlook". It was referring to the resources sector as mining commodity prices vary. Written by market analysts, it was talking about how much mining businesses were needing to adjust their operations in line with varying iron ore and mineral prices. The result is big swings in shareholder payouts.
Why am I saying this? I found it a good reminder that we aren't the only industry that feels the effects of price variability.
Let's compare mining to agriculture. We also have varying commodity prices. The same exposure to varying interest rates. Both have pressure from regulations and legislation changes. I'm no miner, however I'd suggest weather fluctuations have a much greater impact on profit in ag than mining?
My advice, make sure your business is strategically set up to handle variability. And then check that it can handle increasing variability! The only constant in life is change.
Yesterday, my colleague Jess Bidgood and I were discussing the big shifts in cattle prices in recent times. In the past three months the EYCI has gone from 349c to 657c. However, during that time it went up 223c, then down 115c, now up another 200c. If you are Grazing for Profit, the goal is to grow as much good quality feed as possible then turn that grass into profit. Pretty simple. This means we need to know how much feed we've got now and how long it will last our planned stocking rate now. Not how much grass you had or your stocking rate last year, the year before or even 10 years ago. What is your current reality?
What we want to avoid is being forced to sell stock. If you have more grass than mouths, then you have options. Options means you have choices. Choices is what puts you in control. Going off the EYCI, if you'd been forced to sell a 400kg steer on November 6 last year then you'd have got about $780/hd. One month later you'd have got about $1212/hd. That's with no change in liveweight. Across 1000 head that is a difference in income of $432,000.
The point is that we don't want to be forced to sell into a firesale market. Improve your water cycle so you can grow more grass from less rain, do your feed budget, look for opportunities and plan ahead - and I guarantee you'll have less stress and be less worried about variability.
