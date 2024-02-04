Queensland Country Life
Biosecurity levy a tax in disguise

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
February 4 2024 - 3:00pm
A proposed biosecurity tax, masquerading as a levy, is the latest in a long-running series of policies over the past 18 months that are set to cost Australian primary producers more to grow our food, fibre and foliage.

