Biosecurity levy a tax in disguise

With biosecurity risks expected to significantly increase in coming years, now is the time to review both our state and national funding and operational biosecurity frameworks to ensure adequate protections are applied. All alternatives, including stronger penalties on risk creators, to ensure equitable outcomes that protect producers rather than punishing them for the negligence of others. Biosecurity matters to everyone and the cost to maintain protections must be fairly shared, with all funds raised being invested directly and transparently into biosecurity measures and not absorbed into any form of government consolidated revenue.