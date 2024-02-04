Biosecurity levy a tax in disguise

A proposed biosecurity tax, masquerading as a levy, is the latest in a long-running series of policies over the past 18 months that are set to cost Australian primary producers more to grow our food, fibre and foliage.
The Biosecurity Protection Levy is set to be implemented by July 1, requiring new legislation to be debated and voted on in Federal Parliament in the coming months. QFF made a submission regarding the proposed levy in October last year, opposing the tax and outlining the fundamental inequity inherent in the proposal.
Recently, more than 50 agricultural industry groups, including QFF members Canegrowers and Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers, have signed a joint open letter led by Grain Producers Australia to the Prime Minister detailing their concerns with the policy.
Key concerns include the fact that the levy does not comply with the government's own Levy Guidelines or Cost Recovery Policy, with funds raised entering consolidated revenue rather than being routed to the traditional industry groups tasked with determining the best and most impactful use of this money.
The independent Productivity Commission has conducted analysis into the proposal and came to the same conclusion as the wider agricultural industry, namely that the Biosecurity Protection Levy functions more as a tax, unfairly punishing producers, than as a levy.
The proposal fundamentally fails to recognise the exhaustive list of costs producers are already paying into biosecurity protection including existing industry levies for research and marketing, private business insurance, on farm biosecurity measures from fencing to signage, quarantine areas, water sanitation, software and apps for biosecurity systems, and finally the audits and upkeep for all of these measures.
Effective biosecurity policy is not only essential to Australia's agricultural productivity and our future food and fibre security but is important to the environment, every single business, community and individual in Queensland and Australia. Biosecurity is a key factor in the future public health and standard of living for all.
With biosecurity risks expected to significantly increase in coming years, now is the time to review both our state and national funding and operational biosecurity frameworks to ensure adequate protections are applied. All alternatives, including stronger penalties on risk creators, to ensure equitable outcomes that protect producers rather than punishing them for the negligence of others. Biosecurity matters to everyone and the cost to maintain protections must be fairly shared, with all funds raised being invested directly and transparently into biosecurity measures and not absorbed into any form of government consolidated revenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.