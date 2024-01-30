Queensland Country Life
North west highway reopens after bridge collapses during floods

By Ben Harden
January 30 2024 - 1:36pm
Routh Creek bridge damage, along the Gulf Developmental road. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Routh Creek bridge damage, along the Gulf Developmental road. Picture: Queensland Police Service

A major highway in Queensland's Gulf Country has reopened to traffic, a week after a bridge between Georgetown and Mount Suprise partially collapsed due to flooding.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

