North west highway reopens after bridge collapses during floods

A major highway in Queensland's Gulf Country has reopened to traffic, a week after a bridge between Georgetown and Mount Suprise partially collapsed due to flooding.
The Routh Creek Bridge collapsed in the early hours of Saturday morning on January 20, after flood waters caused a catastrophic failure of one of the bridge's foundations.
The department of transport and main roads surveyed the damage the day after.
A statement released by TMR on Tuesday, January 30, said the bridge had reopened following critical earthwork repairs.
"Our crews, together with the Etheridge Shire Council, completed critical earthwork repairs, removing the damaged embankment and constructing a new rock foundation and bridge pavement to reopen the road in record time," the statement read.
"A huge thank you to the Etheridge Shire Council for their support to reopen the bridge in such a short timeframe, and to the local community for their patience.
"The eastern approach to the bridge is currently unsealed, with sealing works to be completed on Wednesday January 31, weather permitting.
"There will be intermittent closures of around 30 minutes at this time."
Routh Creek Bridge will be open to all general mass limits vehicles, such a semitrailers, truck and dog combinations and road trains, but under single lane and speed restriction limited to 40km/h.
Operators of excess mass vehicles must apply for a permit through the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator at www.nhvr.gov.au/about-us/nhvr-portal
Funding assistance for the bridge repairs was provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
