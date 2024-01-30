Gympie market dearer

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1570 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where the market for all descriptions was dearer.
Cattle were drawn from Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Nanango, Goomeri, Tansey, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Conondale, Maleny, Eumundi and all local areas.
Brangus feeder steers from Noosa High School topped at 389c/kg to return $1709. Droughtmaster cross steers from M and A Johnston made 376c ($1723). Droughtmaster steers from P and K Smith made 388c ($1507).
Charbray steers from Mooga Hills Grazing sold for 420c to return $1482 and $1421 while their Droughtmaster brothers sold for 414c and 428c to return $1255 and $1136 respectively.
Droughtmaster steers from P and J Wellington made 410c ($1548 and $1390). Droughtmaster cross steers from the Heath family, Widgee, sold for 406c ($1452 and $1303).
Charbray weaners steers from G Walsh, Amamoor, topped at 472c ($1083). Droughtmaster weaner steers from D and S Smith, Widgee, made 478c ($905). Light Charbray steers from C and K Pomeroy, Glen Echo, made 512c ($825). Generally better quality weaners sold from 420 to 480c.
Charbray heifers from the Leacy family made 340c to return $1178 and $1088. Brahman cross heifers from Cinnabar made 320c ($1122). Quality Droughtmaster heifers from E and B Maragna made 384c ($1150) and 372c ($949). Weaner heifers sold to a top of 344c with better types selling from 290 to 340c.
Droughtmaster cross cows and calves from the Carmody family sold for $1825 while aged Charbray sisters made $1750. Brahman cross cows and calves from Cinnabar made $1850. The next run of cows and calves sold from $1150 to $1525.
The next Gympie meatworks and store sale is on Monday February 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.