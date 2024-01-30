Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Gympie market dearer

Updated January 30 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gympie market dearer
Gympie market dearer

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1570 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where the market for all descriptions was dearer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.