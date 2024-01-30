Gympie market dearer

Charbray heifers from the Leacy family made 340c to return $1178 and $1088. Brahman cross heifers from Cinnabar made 320c ($1122). Quality Droughtmaster heifers from E and B Maragna made 384c ($1150) and 372c ($949). Weaner heifers sold to a top of 344c with better types selling from 290 to 340c.