Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

How the Whitemans have reinvented their beef breeding operation

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
January 31 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul and Russell Whiteman in the yards with weaners at their property Milton Station in the Boyne Valley. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Paul and Russell Whiteman in the yards with weaners at their property Milton Station in the Boyne Valley. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

Since moving their operation from the Arcadia Valley in the Central Highlands to the Boyne Valley, located about an hour's drive from Gladstone, the Whiteman family has changed tactics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.