How the Whitemans have reinvented their beef breeding operation

Since moving their operation from the Arcadia Valley in the Central Highlands to the Boyne Valley, located about an hour's drive from Gladstone, the Whiteman family has changed tactics.
The former owners of Wybalena near Rolleston, have now purchased four properties in the Boyne Valley and trade under Milton Ag.
They purchased their first property in the area, Bloomfield (6070ha) in 2017, then Milton Station (2751ha) in 2019, Norton (1942ha) in 2020, and Lovandee (930ha) in 2022.
Combining freehold land and leased blocks, they now run a 2000 head mixed breeder herd across 12,545ha.
Looking back five years ago, they ran a predominantly Braford commercial herd from Wybalena and Bloomfield, and grew out progeny for the EU market.
While they held onto a lot of their Braford herd after moving exclusively to the Boyne Valley, they also picked up a Brahman and Droughtmaster herd.
"We've been reserved in changing breeds... but it was good quality cattle and we bought them with the place as Milton was walk-in walk-out," Russell Whiteman said.
"We try not to chase fads with our breeding and try not to be too hasty in changing breeds as it's a big commitment. You don't really want to do anything that could be detrimental to your breed later on."
They've also since stopped with their EU accreditation, due to complications with EU cows getting mixed with non-EU.
While they originally thought they'd sell some breeders and fatten steers after relocating, they now sell weaners, turning off around 1500 per year, mainly through CQLX Gracemere.
"By the end of 2020 we were getting like $1400 for a 9-month-old steer and we were getting about $1600 or $1800 for a fat, so we couldn't see the point of going into the fats," Paul Whiteman said.
"If the price of steers had of been around $2000 at the time it would have been ok, but there was just more money in weaners.
"We're not in fats but eventually we'll get back into fats because we're starting to see higher prices return. Probably over the next three years we will start selling out of a few cows."
The family was also looking to change things up by breeding a predominantly Brangus Braford cross herd.
"The Brahmans are probably our best cattle in terms of quality of the breeding but the problem with Brahmans is that unless there's a strong live export market, everyone discounts them at the saleyards," Russell said.
"We could get up to a dollar per kilo less for high Brahman content, even if there's no difference in the quality between the Bos indicus and the flatbacks.
"We had a talk about it and we decided that we would put Brangus into our herd. We think they prefer cattle with a bit of Angus in them because the marbling is better."
The family has invested heavily in Brangus bulls, having bought eleven in the past two years.
"We're getting out of high Bos indicus content. Probably about 50pc of our herd is a bit too high in Brahman content. The other 50pc of our herd is flatback with lower content Droughtmasters, and Braford and Brangus, with a little bit of Charbray in there," Paul said.
"Eventually we want to breed black baldys, so black cattle with a white face.
"For some reason you can get away with a little bit more hump if it's got a white face, depending on who is buying it."
The Whitemans have recently been out branding and were impressed with the temperament and look of their newer Brangus sired calves, however expected to see a few more white faces.
"We just mustered and branded from there yesterday and a lot of the calves that came out didn't get a look in from their white-faced mums, they just came out black and quite flat," Paul said.
The Whitemans said there was more money in breeding than bringing in background cattle for fattening.
One challenge that always came up with breeding though was holding onto cows during dry periods.
"You've got to keep the cows alive or risk selling them at record low prices and buying them back at record high prices when it rains again," Paul said.
They mitigated this risk during last year's dry spell by opening up a silage pit of sorghum they'd grown.
They managed to cart all their cattle through the dry without having to offload.
"When it was dry we opened a silage pit that we put down in 2020 and then we fed out about 600 tonne to cattle during the dry to keep our breeders going and in reasonable condition for when it rained," Russell said.
Russell said while they expected a certain amount of coastal summer rainfall to break the dry last season, the rain came later than expected, meaning they had to feed until mid-December.
The Whitemans were planning to put in another silage pit, but whether it would be from sorghum grown this season would depend on how well the crop did.
Since it had been so wet the last couple of months they had delayed putting a crop in and it was now getting late in the season, so they were debating whether to plant sorghum or wait until May to plant their winter oat crop.
"If the sorghum grows to about 18 tonne to the hectare we will put it into a pit, if under that we will feed it out," Paul said.
