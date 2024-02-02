Queensland Country Life
Sterling 709-head yarding for February All Breeds

By Kent Ward
February 2 2024 - 1:00pm
Middlemount vendor Will Davidson, Roper Downs Charbray stud (pictured), has supported the 2024 February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale with an offering of six bulls. Pictures by Kent Ward.
Rockhampton selling agent representatives, Mark Scown, Stud Stock account manager, North Queensland, Nutrien and Mark Scholes, Stud Stock sales specialist, Elders.
An increase of close to 190 head has seen a total of 709 catalogued for this year's annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, CQLX, Gracemere, on February 12 to 13.

