Sterling 709-head yarding for February All Breeds

There has been only marginal increase for the Charolais and Charbray numbers while numbers of Angus bulls have increased by 31 head. There's a 12 head increase in the number of Simmental bulls and a jump of 25 head in the Simbrah ranks. Brangus bull numbers have increased by 21 head over the corresponding period and there are 16 more Droughtmaster bulls catalogued as compared to the same period.