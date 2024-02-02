Sterling 709-head yarding for February All Breeds

An increase of close to 190 head has seen a total of 709 catalogued for this year's annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, CQLX, Gracemere, on February 12 to 13.
In all 12 breeds and their composites will go under the hammer in the two day sale drawn from a vendor list from four mainland states.
The offering this year is composed of an offering of 628 bulls and 81 females and will once again, herald the commencement of the Central Queensland annual seedstock sales calendar. These increased numbers, breeds and composites have again generated a mammoth genetic and diverse catalogue catering to a wide buying audience. The sale is regarded by many as a barometer for many of the sales that follow and specific breed values.
Mark Scholes, Elders Stud Stock speaking on behalf of the selling agents, Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions said, again many high profile clients have thrown their support behind the sale.
"This is borne out by the fact that we have four states represented in the vendor list, there are cattle from New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and right across Queensland catalogued for the 2024 fixture. There's a rich diversity and variety of breeds, genetics and composite configurations involved in the offering which should again attract a wide buying audience," Mr Scholes said.
The opening day of the sale commences at 8am on Monday, February 12, with the sale offering of 98 Brahman bulls followed by a big offering of 79 Brahman heifers of both red and grey genotypes. Following the Brahman offering there will be 55 Charbray bulls, six Santa Gertrudis bulls, two Droughtmaster females and the day will be completed with an offering of 122 Droughtmaster males.
The second and final day, 8am Tuesday, February 13, witnesses the remainder of the offering composed of 347 lots. The day's lineup commences with a single Droughtmaster composite bull, 60 Charolais bulls, three Gelbvieh bulls, two Gelbvieh composite bulls, five Limousin bulls, 34 Angus bulls, seven Shorthorn bulls, a single Murray Grey male, three Romagnola bulls, one Fleckvieh composite bull and seven Fleckvieh purebred bulls, three Simmental composites males, 75 Simmental bulls, 25 Simbrah bulls, a pair of Brackle bulls, four Simangus bulls, four Black Balancer composite bulls and finally a run of 110 Brangus bulls.
The sale will be simulcast with the online carrier and electronic platform, StockLive thus allowing for a greater and wider viewing and buying audience and greater flexibility for potential bidders and buyers with the sale being live streamed.
The 2023 sale witnessed nearly a doubling of females on offer and a reduction in Brahman bulls by some 44 head while their female counterparts had seen a 44 head increase over the same period.
There has been only marginal increase for the Charolais and Charbray numbers while numbers of Angus bulls have increased by 31 head. There's a 12 head increase in the number of Simmental bulls and a jump of 25 head in the Simbrah ranks. Brangus bull numbers have increased by 21 head over the corresponding period and there are 16 more Droughtmaster bulls catalogued as compared to the same period.
Last year the sale grossed $3.4M with bulls selling to $50,000 on the path to setting a $8728 average for a 79 per cent clearance at auction. Females made to sums of $22,000 where 38 set an average of $5618 in a 93 per cent clearance at auction. In a breakdown of the entire offering, selling agents announced a sale gross of $3.4m gross and a combined average of $8436 culminating in a clearance across both sexes at auction of 80 per cent.
Brahman bulls topped at $32,000, Brahman heifers fetched highs of $22,000, used Brahman sires made to $22,000 while Droughtmaster bulls topped at a record $42,500. Charbray bulls hit $23,000 while Simmental bulls topped the event at a breed record $50,000. Charolais bulls sold to sums of $22,000 while Brangus bulls hit $30,000 and Murray Grey males made to $20,500. Enjoying total clearance at auction in 2023 were Simmentals, Brangus females, Angus and Super Black bulls, Simangus, Limousin, Shorthorns, Brafords and Murray Greys.
The record breaking, $50,000 Simmental, Eden Hills Rissole (PP) was offered by Janet Newlands, Eden Hills stud, Upper Pilton. He sold to Robbie and Anna Hick, St Elmo Station, Julia Creek.
Posting a record $42,500 for a Droughtmaster bull were the Heck family, Bryvonlea stud, Glastonbury with their entry, Bryvonlea Wallace (PP), which sold to Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont stud, Clermont. The top seller for the Brahman section was the $32,000, Dry Creek Next Level catalogued by Tony Zischke and Anita Pearce, Dry Creek stud, Windera, which sold to Stewart and Stephanie Nobbs, Yoman stud, Moura. The top selling heifer in the Brahman catalogue was $22,000, Blue Water Hills Summit (AI) (PP), offered by Emmanuel and Josie Pace, Blue Waters Hills stud, Mackay. The heifer went to Geoff and Gladys Angel, Glengarry stud, Kunwarara.
Brangus bull sale honors went to the red entry, the $30,000 Rockview R89, offered by Jason Beckman and Erin Dempsey, Rockyview stud, Aubigny. He sold to Karen Hockey and Gordon Ogle, Kolonga stud, Monto.
