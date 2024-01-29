State first sugar cane maze launches in rural Qld

While the sugar cane crush is on hiatus until next season, a cane farming family is utilising their 310 acres and transforming it into a fun attraction for North Queensland families.
Oh Deere Farm Stay, a 400 arce property at Calen, launched a nation first - a maze built entirely out of cane.
Karinda Anderson said the idea spawned from mazes she and her husband encountered while living in Tasmania eight years ago, and from lavender mazes her daughter has seen while living in Canada.
"We thought it would be something different, something not in Queensland," she said.
"It took a long time. We had to hand cut it with a whipper snipper.
"We will keep it going until we harvest the cane or we get heaps of wind (and) the cane falls in.
"(My husband) Dale knew exactly how many rows are in that plot and when our son and son-in-law came over for Christmas, they sat down at the table...and marked it all out. They had all the rows and physically put it in...put in dead ends, which makes it fun."
The maze is suitable for all ages and skill levels, with a young school group booked in to try out the facility next weekend.
"This one is fairly simple, but if this goes well, next year we will run another one," Mrs Anderson said.
"We have a massive passion for agriculture. We are originally from Tasmania where we were intensive crop growers. We used to grow every crop under the sun.
"We were one of the biggest potato growers...we supplied potatoes for McDonalds' french fries.
"We grew potatoes, carrots, poppies for medicinal purposes, onions, grain, a whole lot...(and) we specialise in harvesting and contracting)...and go to other peoples' farms and plant for them."
Oh Deere Farm Stay have been a tourist attraction for years - running a catch and release for barramundi at their dam, a 'Love Shack' museum featuring vintage John Deere tractors and memorabilia, and a three-hour tour which teaches visitors about the cane industry and includes a museum visit and morning tea.
"The museum is a replica John Deere Museum in an old cane cutter house. It's one of a kind - the only one...in the southern hemisphere," Mrs Anderson said.
The couple were recognised at last year's Mackay Tourism Awards, receiving Gold for 'Top Tourist Operator' for Mackay, Isaac region and Silver in the 'People's Choice' award.
Mr and Mrs Anderson crushed up to 9000 tonnes last season, and said the current conditions could have an impact on this year's crush.
"We've only got about two inches (of rain). We are expecting more later this year. In our area, we definitely need more," she said of the recent rainfall.
"We have not had enough to get the crops through for next season. We're hoping to see more in the next month or so.
"The humidity here is horrific. I've never seen anything like it in the last eight years.
"The rain is coming in dribs and drabs and the humidity is good for cane, but we need water to keep going."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.