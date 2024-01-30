Mixed quality at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday reduced by 49 head to 159 and included in the lineup were 50 head of light weight cattle sold open auction.
Overall quality was mixed, however the cow section did contain the occasional pen of good heavy weight cows.
A good panel of buyers was present and operating along with a large number of onlookers.
Prices continued to improve with light weight yearling steers over 40c/kg better.
Light weight yearling heifers averaged 25c/kg dearer.
Good heavy weight cows lifted in price by over 20c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 420c to average 417c/kg.
Yearling steers under 280kg to restockers made to a top of 440c to average 423c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 374c to average 371c and restockers lines sold in the 360c/kg range.
Light weight yearling heifers sold to restockers at an average of 323c with sales to 358c/kg.
A small selection of medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 314c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 230c and the 3 scores averaged 250c and made to 258c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 scores also made to 258c to average 253c/kg.
A pen of good heavy weight cows made to 280c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 266c/kg.
Cows and calves made to $2000/unit.
