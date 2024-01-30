Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Mixed quality at Toowoomba

January 30 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed quality at Toowoomba
Mixed quality at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday reduced by 49 head to 159 and included in the lineup were 50 head of light weight cattle sold open auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.