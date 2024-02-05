Avid racegoer and cattleman, Jacko, farewelled at the races

To friends and family, John Joseph Loughnan was simply known as Jacko - a cattleman who loved the land, his family, horse racing and life.
After his funeral at the Rockhampton Crematorium on January 25, his wake was held at the Rockhampton Jockey Club, Callaghan Park, where a race was named in his honour.
Born in Sydney on September 12, 1935, Jacko was the first of three children for Jack and Heather Loughnan.
Along with his younger sister, Jill, and brother, Billy, Jacko spent his formative years on the family's sheep and cattle property, Wolkra, outside Brewarrina in NSW.
Starting school by correspondence with his mother as his teacher, Jacko then attended the local school in Brewarrina before becoming a boarder at Scots College in Sydney where he was a keen sportsman, playing rugby and cricket, and taking up rowing.
On leaving school, Jacko returned home to Wolkra to work on the family properties which included Charlton and Yunnerman, at Bollon, in south west Queensland.
When he wasn't working, Jacko developed a keen interest in any sort of party; rodeos where he was a keen pickup man alongside lifetime mate, Noel Mobbs; camp drafting, tennis, bowls and horse racing.
Horse racing was something he enjoyed all his life, even owning a few racehorses over the years with his family.
And, all his hobbies and interests had one thing in common in that they gave him the chance to interact with people, something that he did so well.
"Whether it was bringing people together for a beer, a yarn or whatever the occasion may be, his big personality was bright and well liked," his family said.
As well as forging strong friendships during this time, Jacko's sister, Jill, her husband, Noel, and their growing family were always a constant part of his life, along with parents and brother, Billy.
In 1965, Jacko married Diane Webster, whose family lived on Southplains in the Bollon and Cunnamulla area. As a young married couple, Jacko and Diane moved to Charlton, Bollon, where they started a family having two children, Tracey and Michael.
After a few years, they moved to another family property, Rockwood, south of Hughenden, where they stayed for about six years before moving to Dutton River, north of Hughenden.
In 1985, Dutton River was sold and the family moved to Brooklands, near Gogango. A year later, Diane died unexpectedly and, while this was a difficult time for Jacko and his children, the community rallied around and supported the family.
Friend of 30 years, Keith Adams said Jacko was one of nature's gentleman.
"I will miss his company, he was a really good mate," he said.
In 1994, Jacko met Peg Jackes and her children, Amanda and Phillip, and, in 1998, the decision was made to sell Brooklands so Jacko could move to Rockhampton where, in 2000, he married Peg.
In that time, along with Michael, Jacko and Peg started up the Cheesecake Shop in Rockhampton where Jacko proved his worth as a salesman, who was well liked by customers.
After the shop, Peg and Jacko split their time between Rockhampton where Jacko was a regular racegoer to Callaghan Park and caravanning around Queensland and NSW.
In 2021, the couple moved to a unit complex in Brisbane where Jacko continued to maintain his interest in horse racing visiting Eagle Farm and Doomben as often as his health allowed.
His grandson, Sam, told the packed East Chapel at the Rockhampton Crematorium that doing a eulopy for "an incredible man of honesty, integrity, kindness, and an overall gentleman was always going to be hard".
"You could never put into words the value of his lifelong friendships, ability to light up a room with his jokes and laughs, and love for those around him," he said.
Jacko died on January 13, this year. He is survived by Peg, his children Tracey and Michael, his stepchildren Amanda and Phillip and seven grandchildren, Sam, Gus, Zara, Evie, Marlon, Addie and Connie.
