Online cattle listings drop

AuctionsPlus experienced a 39 per cent decline in cattle listings last week with 6934 head offered.
The disruption caused by the Australia Day public holiday led to a disjointed week, prompting cattle sales to run a day earlier. Consequently, there was a reduced yarding and diminished demand.
Despite these challenges, prices demonstrated a strengthening trend across the board, with only one category from each steer and heifer categories declining while two categories from breeding stock fell.
Despite the smaller yarding and stronger price trends, clearance fell by 9 percentage points to 76pc as did VOR which fell 19pc to average $123/head over set reserve rates.
Processors were active last week, with 19pc of the sold offering being secured by a processor buyer, or 1008 head going to seven different buyers. Purchases were made up of unjoined heifers and steers ranging between 242kg and 516kg average liveweight for a combination of breeds. Processors have made their presence felt in 2024, with purchasing averaging 17pc in 2024, which is considerably up on 2023 which averaged 6pc and the eight-year average of 9pc.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $1271/head, rising $85 on the previous week for the 446 head on offer. The category recorded a 90pc clearance rate.
From Thargomindah, a line of 102 Santa Gertrudis cross steers aged eight to 12 months and weighing 327kg returned $1350/head, or 413c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg registered 972 head, with the offering hitting an 87pc clearance rate and prices jumping $98/head to average $1250/head.
From Blayney, NSW, a line of 68 Angus heifers aged 15 to 16 months and weighing 378kg returned $1500/head, or 397c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Albury, NSW.
PTIC heifers experienced some strong returns, with the average price lifting $243 to average $2,062/head for the 444 head on offer which resulted in a 66pc clearance rate.
From Elingamite, VIC, a line of 14 Angus heifers aged 23 to 24 months and weighing 580kg returned $2520/head, and will travel into SA.
The Australia Day long weekend crimped sheep and lamb sales as expected, leading to a reduced offering of 77,456 head, down 14pc on the previous week.
Clearance dropped, though remained a healthy 78pc, while prices were mixed. The crossbred lamb indicator added 6pc on last week's settled sales, although the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator lost 5c/kg carcase weight. The ARLI is just 5pc down on this time last year.
Restockers remained active in the market, pushing the price of scanned in-lamb Merino ewes up $50 a head for a 96pc clearance.
They snapped up all the limited number of station mated ewes on offer, bidding $31 a head more than the previous week's average.
It was more of a mixed bag for lambs, with crossbred lambs up $6 a head, but down on clearance; Merino wethers were flat in terms of price but were almost fully sold. First-cross ewe lambs were down on price and middling in terms of clearance.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller offering with 21,883, down 28pc, with prices increasing to average $114/head - up $6 for a 76pc clearance.
From Wallendbeen, NSW, a line of 310 Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex May/Jul '23 drop and weighing 33kg lwt returned $116/head, or 356c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Bungendore, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 28pc smaller offering of 10,675 head, with prices staying essentially flat to average $67/head. Demand was strong with a healthy 92pc clearance.
Two lines of Merino wethers, numbering 260 and 270 head, from Mooralla, VIC, returned 311c/kg and 328c/kg and will travel to the same buyer in Jeparit, VIC.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes were in hot demand, even with a near tripling of articles on offer to 2312 head. Prices leapt $50 a head to hit $162/head, but that didn't deter buyers who purchased 96pc of the stock on offer, with full clearance expected in after-market sales.
From Hay, NSW, a line of 238 Merino ewes aged 18 to 20 months and weighing 54kg returned $225/head, or 414c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Deniliquin, NSW.
