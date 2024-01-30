Online cattle listings drop

Processors were active last week, with 19pc of the sold offering being secured by a processor buyer, or 1008 head going to seven different buyers. Purchases were made up of unjoined heifers and steers ranging between 242kg and 516kg average liveweight for a combination of breeds. Processors have made their presence felt in 2024, with purchasing averaging 17pc in 2024, which is considerably up on 2023 which averaged 6pc and the eight-year average of 9pc.