Renewables rollout "a dog's breakfast": says regional mayor

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 31 2024 - 1:00pm
Banana Shire mayor Neville Ferrier and Matilda Widdowson of the Environmental Advocacy of Central Queensland were two of the witnesses before the state parliamentary committee hearing on renewables in Rockhampton on Tuesday. Picture: Judith Maizey
The roll out of renewable energy projects in Queensland, particularly wind farms, is "a bit of a dog's breakfast" at the moment, according to Banana Shire mayor Neville Ferrier.

