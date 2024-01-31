Renewables rollout "a dog's breakfast": says regional mayor

The roll out of renewable energy projects in Queensland, particularly wind farms, is "a bit of a dog's breakfast" at the moment, according to Banana Shire mayor Neville Ferrier.
Cr Ferrier shared his views on renewable projects as one of several witnesses before the Transport and Resources Committee public hearing in Rockhampton on Tuesday about the Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Bill.
Chaired by Logan based Labor MP Melissa McMahon, the committee is hearing from people throughout the state about the bill which was introduced to Queensland Parliament on October 24, 2023.
As well as Cr Ferrier, the committee heard from Environmental Advocacy in Central Queensland's Matilda Widdowson; Member for Flynn Colin Boyce; Central Queensland Power director Mr Vincent Dwyer speaking on behalf of the Moah Creek Wind Farm; AgForce Queensland's Dr Annie Ruttledge and Mark Collins; and cattleman Glen Kelly, who lives near the proposed Moah Creek Wind Farm.
Cr Ferrier told the committee that Banana Shire Council was not against renewables and knew they were coming, but council wanted to do the right thing by its ratepayers.
"It's a bit of a dog's breakfast at the moment though just with the wind farms," he said.
"You can't blame the wind farms, it seems to be first in, best dressed at the moment and it seems to be a race to come second as the first one pays for a lot of the infrastructure - it's not working out properly at all."
Cr Ferrier told Queensland Country Life that the state government had not prepared councils for the rush of renewables that was coming.
"I am not blaming them as it's happened really quick, but they're the ones who set the guidelines that we've got to meet, (and) we're just not going to meet them," he said.
Cr Ferrier said the first time his council hears of a wind farm in his area was when they come and ask for improvements to a particular road or from a landholder.
He suggested that developers of these farms needed to pay a bond upfront to repair any damage to local roads and bridges by their heavy vehicles and any upgrades that were required to infrastructure such as culverts.
Cr Ferrier also wants any project worth more than $50 million to pay 0.7 of one per cent of their project costs towards building houses in the communities close to their wind or solar farms.
"We've got to have something at the end of it. If they come and rent houses or buy houses, we will lose more people (such as nurses and teachers), as you can't rent or buy a house in Biloela at the moment, and we've got other little towns in the same boat.
"So, if they come and buy houses in the smaller towns, we won't have anything left for anybody else," he said.
Cr Ferrier said he knew of 14 wind farms looking at the Banana shire as the place to site their projects.
"It's going to take a couple of years to build these things and they haven't started yet," he said.
Other committee members are Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar (deputy chair); Member for Callide, Bryson Head; Member for Lytton, Joan Pease; Member for Mundingburra, Les Walker; and Member for Toowoomba Trevor Watts.
