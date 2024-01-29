New buyers in operation at Laidley

A large crowd turned out for Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
A quality yarding of 810 head saw the market firm to dearer, with several new buyers in operation.
Sammog Pty Ltd, Adare, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1900, $1860 and $1820. Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold lines of cows and calves, with Charbrays making $2000, Droughtmasters $1900, Santa cross $1950, and Brangus $1600 and Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1090 and $910.
Paul Poole, Haigslea, sold Brahman cross heifers for $1490, $1430 and $1390. Alan Muirhead, Mt Whitesone, sold a line of Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for $1670. Natalier Farms, Gatton, sold Droughtmaster cross yearlings, with steers making $1440 and heifers $1150.
John Sutton, Fordsdale, sold Charolais cross feeder steers for $1650 and weaner steers for $1010. Glen Harrison, Woolmar, sold lines of Charbray weaner heifers for $960, $860 and $790. Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold milk tooth Santa heifers for $1220 and cows and calves for $1850 and $1700.
Grant Schultz, Blacksoil, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers for $1230. The Smith family, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1070 and heifers for $800. Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold Charolais cows for $1580 and six-month-old steer calves for $1100 and $960.
Emervale, Redbank Creek, sold a pen of mixed breed cows and calves for $1800. Hardmyle Pty Ltd, Forest Hill, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1440 and heifers for $920 and $900. Rockview Industries, Grandchester, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $1430.
Brent Knopke, Glen Cairn, sold lines of Santa heifers for $1360 and $1320. Janetta Walker, Gatton, sold a Murray Grey bull for $2360 and vealer heifers for $740. Emily Stariha, Blenheim, sold a pen of medium Braford cows for $1270 and vealers heifers for $710.
Vayro Farming, Flagstone Creek, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1050. Terry and Cheryl Ward, Postmans Ridge, sold milk tooth Santa steers for $1390. Philip Andrews, Mt Whitestone, sold Brahman cross steers for $1360. Jim and Eileen O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray steers calves, five to six months, for $980, $890 and $890.
Paul and Kylie Brooking, Fordsdale, sold Charolais weaner steers for $980. Hodges Family, Thornton, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $990 and $860. The Lehmann family, Coolana, sold lines of young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1040 and $800.
Rodney Neumann, Mt Whitestone, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $975. Ian Lindenmayer, My Sylvia, sold six-month-old Charolais calves, with steers making $940 and heifers $760. Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold a line of mixed breed heifers for $980.
