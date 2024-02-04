Queensland Country Life
Northern grain prices stabilise

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
February 4 2024 - 11:00am
Wheat and barley prices in southern Queensland have stabilised in recent weeks even as new crop sorghum harvest picks up pace. The stabilisation in white grain prices has prompted additional end user demand.

