Northern grain prices stabilise

Above average summer rain means that cropping areas will have the benefit of moisture reserves to draw on, if needed. While winter crop planting is still several weeks away from starting, analysts are already predicting big crops. Commonwealth Bank is forecasting Australian wheat production in 2024 at 31.4 million tonnes up from last year's crop of around 25.5 million tonnes. It is also tipping large barley and canola crops at 12.7 and 5.8 million tonnes, respectively.