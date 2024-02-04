Northern grain prices stabilise

Wheat and barley prices in southern Queensland have stabilised in recent weeks even as new crop sorghum harvest picks up pace. The stabilisation in white grain prices has prompted additional end user demand.
Stockfeed wheat and feed barley bids are holding at $400-405 delivered into the Darling Downs after tumbling $75-80 a tonne in the four months after the winter crop harvest started. Sorghum prices slipped a further $10 in the past week to around $375 delivered into the Darling Downs markets.
Traders are reporting domestic demand for sorghum at current prices.
Ex Tropical Cyclone Kirrily delivered widespread rain across inland Queensland which is great news for pastoral industry and grain farmers. Central Queensland received 20mm to 130mm over the weekend, which is perfectly timed for sorghum planting. The heaviest falls were in the southern parts of the Central Highlands, with Springsure and Rolleston seeing upwards of 100mm.
Southern Queensland farmers also received beneficial storms which is maintaining the optimum moisture levels for summer crops such as sorghum. Dalby received 18mm in storms on the weekend. Most of the Downs has seen 50-90mm of rain in January which will keep developing sorghum crops on course for above average yields.
Cattle prices continued to recover last week as the tropical low dumped heavy rain across the state. Young cattle prices have surged as restockers and processors chase supplies with online markets reporting high clearance rates. The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has jumped 33 per cent since the end of last year and is up more than 80pc since market lows were set in late October.
Summer rainfall has also been a bonus for winter crop farmers who are starting to feel more confident about the 2024 season. Most of eastern Australia's cropping areas have received 30-60mm of rain in January with many areas recording more than 100mm of rain.
Above average summer rain means that cropping areas will have the benefit of moisture reserves to draw on, if needed. While winter crop planting is still several weeks away from starting, analysts are already predicting big crops. Commonwealth Bank is forecasting Australian wheat production in 2024 at 31.4 million tonnes up from last year's crop of around 25.5 million tonnes. It is also tipping large barley and canola crops at 12.7 and 5.8 million tonnes, respectively.
