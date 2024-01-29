Cows and calves sell to $2200/unit at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1255 head of cattle at their store sale last Thursday.
A quality run of cattle were yarded with improvements in price for all steer and heifer descriptions.
The biggest improvements were noticed in the weaner steer price and the heavier end of the backgrounder and trade feeder heifers, which was driven by replacement breeder operators.
The cow and calf market remained firm to the previous sale's strong rates.
JLH Cattle, Eskdale, sold a quality pen of export feeder steers for $1660/head. Woodside Cattle Co, Kilcoy, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross feeder steers 20 months old $1610/head. Peter Olzard, Blackbutt, sold a pen of 4 tooth Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for $1530/head.
Ty Salisbury, Running Creek, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 16 months old for $1400/head. James Cook P/L, Moore, sold Charolais cross steers 14 months old for $1390/head. The Sprenger family, Marburg, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 14-16 months old for $1380/head. R and T Harris, Fernvale, sold Charolais cross steers 12-14 months old for $1290/head.
Leoffric and Marry North, Winenhoe, sold a quality pen of Simmental cross steers eight months old for $1230/head. Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1200/head. Darcy Pratten, Kilcoy, sold a quality pen of Brangus weaner steers six to eight months old for $1090/head.
Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six months old for $1140/head. Jasmin Young, Blackbutt, sold Angus steers 12 months old for $1100/head. D and R Manson, Kin Kin, sold Brangus cross steers eight to 10 months old for $1010/head.
Preg tested in-calf Brangus cross heifers account of JLH Cattle Co, Eskdale, sold for $1700/head. Peter Simpson, Commissioners Flat, sold Charbray heifers PTIC for $1520/head. Schuey Bros, Kingaroy, sold Droughtmaster heifers 20 months old for $1330/head.
James Cook P/L, Moore, sold Charolais cross heifers 16 months old for $1330/head. Ty Salisbury, Running Creek, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 16 months old for $1290/head. Woodside Cattle Co, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross heifers 16-18 months old for $1230/head.
ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold backgrounder heifers 12-14 months old for $1170/head. Glenvale Partnership, Jimna, sold Angus cross heifers 12 months old for $1070. The Sprenger family, Marburg, sold Charolais cross heifers 12-14 months old for $1000/head.
Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $790/head. Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold Santa cross weaner heifers $710/head.
Ashley Schefe, Anduramba, sold young Droughtmaster cows with calves three months at foot for $2200/unit. W and T Davis sold middle aged Droughtmaster cows with calves at foot for $1900/unit. Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold aged Santa cross cows with calves at foot for $1750/unit.
Peter Simpson, Commissions Flat, sold aged Brangus cross cows and calves for $1580/head. A and H Perrett, Gympie, sold aged Charbray cross cows and calves for $1520/unit.
