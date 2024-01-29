Queensland Country Life
Cows and calves sell to $2200/unit at Toogoolawah

Updated January 29 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Simmental cross weaner steers account Leoffric and Marry North, Wivenhoe, sold for $1230/head. Picture supplied
Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1255 head of cattle at their store sale last Thursday.

